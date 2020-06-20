& # 39; Floating Island & # 39; on Lake Michigan created by erosion, high tide

This week, boaters discovered a sizable chunk of shoreline in Michigan's Lake Muskegon that could be the result of record water levels and erosion.

The piece of floating vegetation appeared in an aerial drone video showing a pontoon surrounding it.

"I've lived my whole life in the Muskegon area, and I've never seen anything like it," said Joe Gee, the photographer who captured images of the islet.

Plants appear not to be typical coastal vegetation like reeds, Alan D. Steinman, director of the Annis Water Resources Institute at Grand Valley State University, told the Detroit Free Press. The lake is adjacent to Lake Michigan in the western part of the state.

"I'm baffled, to tell the truth," said Steinman. "I would like to find it and go out, or close to it, to discover the vegetation."

Water moves in all directions at Lake Muskegon, including Lake Michigan and the top of the water column due to westerly winds, Steinman said.

High water can undermine a patch of plants and cause it to disconnect from the rest of the coast like a glacier, he told the newspaper. He noted that the floating island could have come from somewhere else along the state coast or Lake Michigan, he said: