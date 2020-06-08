& # 39; Fox News Sunday & # 39; presenter, Chris Wallace, on demands to dismantle police and strip officers of legal immunity

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace issued a cautionary note about a series of proposals for US police reform. As Democrats in Congress will publish their bill this week and the Minneapolis City Council pledged Sunday to abolish the city's police force.

"For one thing, if [the police officers] have done bad things, you certainly want them to be held responsible," Wallace said on "Fox and Friends" on Monday. "On the other hand, you are concerned that some of these reforms make it difficult for the police to do their job."

"We certainly do not want brutality and we do not want discrimination by the police force," he continued. "While we want to reform the system, we don't want to do it to such an extent that the police are afraid to do their job."

Wallace argued that there is merit in the lawsuits to increase police accountability, for example, by allowing the public to see if specific police officers have been investigated for misconduct.

However, he cautioned that other proposals "probably should not be implemented," such as demands to dissolve the police. On Sunday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected the call by the Minneapolis City Council to dismantle its police force following the death of George Floyd.

Wallace also disagreed with calls to strip police officers of "qualified immunity," which is a judicial doctrine that isolates police officers from lawsuits for actions that do not violate legal or constitutional rights.

During his appearance on "Fox and Friends," Wallace also spoke about the release of his new Fox Nation special, "Countdown 1945," and the upcoming release of his new book, "Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days that change the world ".

"It is a story thriller," said Wallace. "We started on April 12 and the vice president [Harry Truman] is on Capitol Hill and gets a call to go to the White House, and he doesn't know what for."

"He hangs up the phone and says 'Jesus Christ and General Jackson' … He comes to the White House and Eleanor Roosevelt tells him that FDR is dead, that you are now the President."

At the time, the world was involved in World War II, the deadliest conflict in history, but there was no way that Truman could know the magnitude of the choice he would face.

"Henry Stimson, the secretary of war, takes [Truman] aside and says: 'He doesn't even know about this, even though he has been vice president for 3 months, but the Manhattan Project has been underway for 3 years. We are developing an atomic bomb, "said Wallace.

In the Fox Nation special and the book "Countdown 1945," Wallace reexamined the period between Truman's inauguration and the launch of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, and how one of the most important decisions in the history of humankind was made. humanity.

