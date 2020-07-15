& # 39; From worst to first & # 39;: these states have domesticated the coronavirus, even after its reopening. This is how they are doing it and why they cannot relax

That was March. Three months later, the state had "completed 180, from worst to first," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Now, infection, hospitalization, or death rates have plummeted in New York and in several other states, paving the way for a full economic reopening.

Here's how some states have helped control the coronavirus, and what they're doing to make sure it stays that way:

Connecticut

How much the state has improved:

Connecticut has had one of the lowest transmission rates (R-numbers) of any state in the country. An R number represents how many people each infected person is likely to continue and infect, on average.

Connecticut has an R number of about 0.90. That means that fewer and fewer people are infected in the state.

And the number of new deaths has plummeted since April 26, when the seven-day average of daily deaths was 113. That number has remained below 5 every day since July 2, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

How they tried to lower their numbers:

Connecticut began ordering face masks statewide on April 20.

Many other states did not begin requiring masks until two months later.

It also reopened later than many states, beginning May 20.

And like New York and New Jersey, Connecticut has required that visitors to states with high Covid-19 rates be quarantined for 14 days.

How they plan to control the virus:

Despite Connecticut having some of the best numbers in the nation, Governor Ned Lamont decided not to move forward with plans to reopen Phase 3 on July 6. That meant that the bars will remain closed and the restaurants must remain at 50% of their capacity.

"Look, I like a beer at the bar as much as the next person. I know how frustrating it can be," Lamont said. "But right now, with this pandemic breaking out in most other states, this is not the time to take risks."

Lamont also said the state would not allow outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

CDC Director: the & # 39; most powerful weapon & # 39; against Covid-19 is social distancing

New York

How much the state improved:

New York began Phase 2 of its reopening on May 29, allowing office-based work, retail store purchases, and some barber services to resume across much of the state.

And between May 29 and July 10, the daily average of new cases in New York State dropped by 55%, from about 1,447 new cases per day to 651 cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins data.

New York has by far the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country, with more than 32,000 since the pandemic began.

On Monday, New York City did not report new deaths from Covid-19 for the first time in months.

What New York State Did:

On March 20, when Covid-19 was out of control in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all non-essential business employees must stay home. It was one of the first closing mandates in the country.

"If someone is unhappy, if someone wants to blame someone or complain about someone, blame me. No one else is responsible for this decision," Cuomo said that day. "This is not life as always. And accept it, realize it and deal with it."

And at a time when testing was scarce across the country, New York sought to increase capabilities on its own. With FDA approval, New York State announced on March 13 that it could authorize 28 public and private laboratories to begin testing for coronavirus, the first state to do so.

"We are looking for positive things," Cuomo said in March. "We are looking for positive aspects to be able to isolate them and reduce the spread."

New Yorkers tuned in to Cuomo's daily reports for updates on the virus and how to stay safe. During his 111th and final daily briefing on June 19, Cuomo said the state had gone "from worst to first."

He credited the residents who followed the orientation, stayed home, and wore masks when they had to go out in public.

"It was not just about what the government did. It was about what the people did," Cuomo said. Together, New Yorkers rounded the curve because we act responsibly and take care of ourselves . Now we must stay the course. "

How they plan to stay the course:

As a popular tourist destination, New York is trying to prevent visitors from spreading the virus. Therefore, anyone coming from a state where the coronavirus is on the rise must be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

"Quarantine applies to anyone arriving from a state with a positive test rate greater than 10 per 100,000 residents for a 7-day moving average or a state with a positivity rate of 10% or higher on a moving average 7 days, "said the governor's office.

As of Tuesday, 22 states were on that travel notice. Those arriving at a New York airport must complete a traveler form.

"Travelers who leave the airport without completing the form will be subject to a $ 2,000 fine and may be brought to a hearing and ordered to complete the mandatory quarantine," said the governor's office.

New York also released concrete metrics on when to allow schools to reopen , and when the classes would have to be virtual if the situation worsens.

While some have accused Cuomo of taking a victory lap prematurely, the governor's website emphasizes that the fight is not over:

"The coronavirus is still active in New York," says the top of the website. "We have to be smart. Wear a mask and keep a 6-foot distance in public."

Massachusetts

How much the state improved:

Massachusetts began reopening on May 25. But since then, the rate of new cases has decreased, has not increased.

Between May 25 and July 10, the rate of daily new cases in Massachusetts dropped by 75%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Between April 15 and July 14, Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased by approximately 84%, and the rate of new deaths decreased by approximately 95%, according to data from the Massachusetts Department of Health.

How they helped to quell the coronavirus:

Massachusetts waited to start reopening and was one of the last states to do so.

It also enacted a mask mandate earlier than most other states on May 6. But unlike some states, the Massachusetts mandate also applies to public outdoor areas where it may not be possible to stay 6 feet away from others.

How they plan to keep the Covid-19 under control:

Massachusetts is duplicating tests to try to eliminate the coronavirus in the state.

This month, Governor Charlie Baker announced a "Stop the Spread" trial initiative that will last until mid-August.

The effort will focus on eight communities where Covid-19 rates are higher than the state average.

"The goal of this initiative is to provide generalized asymptomatic evidence in an easily accessible location within these communities" to help stop the spread of the community, Baker said.

And Massachusetts is aiming to resume classroom education this fall, but with face masks and distancing rules.

"Students in grade 2 and above are required to wear a face mask / covering that covers their nose and mouth," according to the initial guide from the state department of education. The same applies to teachers and staff members.

For those who cannot wear a mask, face shields can be used. And masks should be broken throughout the day if there is adequate spacing or ventilation.

New Jersey

How the status has improved:

New Jersey was hit hard at the beginning of this pandemic, with hospitalizations and deaths on the rise. The state has the highest Covid-19 death rate per capita: 175 per 100,000 people.

But now, New Jersey is among the few states on the way to containing Covid-19, according to CovidActNow.org, which tracks each state in four key areas: infection rate, test positivity rate, hospital capacity, and the ability to trace contacts.

While testing has increased, the rate of new cases has decreased. New Jersey now has a test positivity rate of approximately 1.3%.

And the transmission rate (Rt) is about 0.91, which means that fewer and fewer people become infected.

How New Jersey helped changed its course:

In mid-March, Governor Phil Murphy activated the National Guard and issued sweeping orders, which include:

– The closure of all schools and universities from March 18.

– The closure of all casinos, race tracks, theaters and gyms.

– The closure of all non-essential retail, recreational and entertainment businesses after 8 p.m. every day

New Jersey was the first state to issue a mask mandate on April 8.

Companies must provide masks to employees and deny entry to any customer who refuses to wear them within the company. Those who travel by public transportation in the state must also wear face masks.

New Jersey also joined forces with New York and Connecticut to require visitors from critical states to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

How New Jersey is trying to keep Covid-19 under control:

Authorities urge residents not to be pleased just because the numbers have improved.

"Our transmission rate is in a good place today, but just a week ago … it was above 1.0," the governor said Monday.

"And if we change course, not only will the number of positive test results increase, so will the number of hospitalizations and, unfortunately, the number of residents who approve."

Vermont

How well the state is doing:

Vermont has the lowest test positivity rate in the country: 0.78% as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It also has the third lowest number of coronavirus cases per capita and the tenth lowest Covid-19 death rate of any state.

How they helped keep their numbers low:

Contact tracking has steadily improved in Vermont, from an average of 2.7 contacts made per case in April to 4.8 contacts made per case in June.

As of last week, "2,469 contacts were identified," said the Vermont Department of Health.

"172 contacts became a COVID-19 case. This means that this group of people knew they should stay home, and probably did not spread the virus."

How they plan to keep the Covid-19 under control:

When schools reopen this fall, "all staff and students are required to wear face covers while they are in the building as well as outside where physical distance cannot be maintained," according to the guide issued last month by state health and education officials. That orientation could change before the school year begins.

And despite having the lowest test positivity rate in the country, Vermont's state of emergency will be extended for another month, Governor Phil Scott announced Tuesday.

"It is the vehicle we need to keep certain protections in place (and) control outbreaks as they arise, so that we can keep the economy open and manage this ongoing crisis," Scott said.

"As long as the data remains consistent, we will remain steadfast in our effort to lift the restrictions incrementally and move closer to a point where this request is no longer necessary."