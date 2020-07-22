& # 39; Fuller House & # 39; star, Candace Cameron Bure, talks about being a Christian in Hollywood: "The Bible is true for me"

Candace Cameron Bure doesn't let Hollywood get in the way of her faith.

The 44-year-old woman, who launched her acting career when she was just 5 years old, told Fox News that she is proud of her Christian beliefs.

"My faith is really the foundation of who I am," the actress explained. "It is very important to me, and it is always a part of me, whether at home or in private, or when I am ready for the Bible for Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make at work , and the companies I choose to work with and the projects I choose to take on. ”

"The Bible to me is the truth," continued Bure. “I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn't go as I wanted or planned. I know that God is in control of everything.

"I live by faith in everything, in everything I do and in every aspect of my life. So it's not just something I trust or it's a crutch. I mean, is it really who I am. How does it help me? It is difficult to say because it is only a part of me. "

The "Fuller House" star admitted that over the years, he had to broadcast various scripts because they did not align with his beliefs.

"I've had a lot of those, going through projects, saying no to projects because they didn't feel good to me," he shared. "And many of them were due to the limits I have created for myself within the choices I knew I was going to make. And some of them were really easy to pass on."

However, Bure revealed that while some projects may have seemed tempting, his faith has always come first in his career.

"Some of them hurt, definitely," said Bure. "There is something I've wanted, and you think, 'Ugh, it's not so bad'. But in my heart, I'm like, 'But it's not right for me'. And that's what I've always trusted that if I can't walk away from doing something and be super proud of it, or if I have some kind of red flag in my heart, I'll regret this, even again, if this isn't what seems wrong for everyone, but in my spirit, it doesn't feel good, I just know that made it easier to make the decision to be true to who I am. "

Despite saying no to numerous projects, Bure has kept busy. In fact, he has worked with the Hallmark Channel for more than 10 years creating family movies that match his values. She also has a production company called Candy Rock Entertainment that "only produces family entertainment."

"That's what I've made my life mission when it comes to work: to be in that space in the entertainment industry," said the mother of three. “Hallmark Channel has been this wonderful, wonderful relationship. And it has grown a lot over the years. I … auditioned for my first Hallmark movie, and now I think I have 24 movies with them. "

Bure said he looks forward to what the future holds creatively. Most recently, "Fuller House," Netflix's reboot of their original comedy "Full House," ended in June after five seasons. The original series aired from 1987 to 1995.

"It was bittersweet," Bure said as he said goodbye. "It was an incredible career going back to television, and that was the sweet part. We came back. I have to play DJ Tanner again. I was able to work with my best friends again. And that was a blessing, a gift. And the fact of That audience, everyone embraced the show, and we had five incredible seasons, it's at the top of my reel as far as my career is concerned. It's amazing. "

Bure revealed that on the last day of filming, there were many "happy and sad tears" on set.

"I remember that I didn't want to miss anything," he reflected. "I didn't want to be crying so much that I'd forget to enjoy the day and dive into all the memories."

Bure said his grateful "Fuller House" allowed him to meet with the original cast. And since the show premiered in 2016, their relationship has only grown stronger.

"We have always kept in touch," said Bure. "We've always been friends over the years. But once they really see each other every day now … it just changes their relationships. So we all appreciate the opportunity we had. … It was like lightning hitting two times then the relationships got even stronger which is surprising I guess it could have been the other way around but we are not jealous in the cast we all just have gratitude that our relationships were even stronger and stronger today "

According to Bure, he wouldn't be surprised if this isn't really the end of the "Full House" legacy.

"I still don't think these characters are over because I think they are going to live in people's hearts for many more years," he said. "They've been loved for so many years, and I don't think it's going to go away. So who knows if there's another iteration of the show in another 10 years?"

"Fuller House" is currently available for streaming on Netflix.