& # 39; Generation Resilient & # 39; It has experienced a pandemic, an economic collapse and social unrest. And it's only June (opinion)

Then the pandemic struck, and within weeks, all members of Godfrey's 11-person household became infected or exhibited symptoms of coronavirus. Still, she says, "I reminded myself, it could be worse: one of them could die."
Around the same time, Catie O & # 39; Reilly had landed a health care consulting job in San Francisco, which she planned to start shortly after graduating from Vanderbilt University. But his hopes of starting the next chapter in his life, and paying off his $ 15,000 in student loans, soon faded.
When Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the economy, the consultancy delayed its start date to 2021, with little guarantee that it would happen. "Although I understood why they had made this decision, my ability to keep my composure (keep hope) temporarily receded into the background," he writes.
"To be effective healthcare providers," explains Rao, "my colleagues and I (now) have to do more than treat the individual patient at his bedside. We have to delve deeper into the disparities that affect the communities we serve. . "
But there is some good news: The generation that is feeling a particularly strong blow from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and now a month of protests against centuries of racial injustice, is taking it easy and showing why it deserves to be called. "Generation Resilient". In this series, we will explore the strategies young people are employing to meet these unexpected challenges and the ways in which they are charting a course toward a brighter future.
Contents
The odds are against & # 39; Generation Resilient & # 39;
The pandemic hit students at a particularly vulnerable age. According to Jeffrey Arnett, a psychologist at Clark University, ages 18 to 25 comprise "emerging adulthood," a period of time that clearly falls between adolescence and adulthood.
The risk is not limited only to the economy. According to a survey by the National Center for Health Statistics, which is based on the same mental health scale used by medical professionals, between January and June 2019, 10% of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 showed clinically significant symptoms of An anxiety disorder, 5.8% experienced a major depressive disorder and 12.2% reported anxiety and / or depression.
Karla Gutiérrez, who recently completed her third year at California State University at Long Beach, tells CNN that even before Covid-19, she suffered from episodes of anxiety and depression. From a working class family in Bakersfield, California, he struggled to balance his desire to continue his college education with his need to earn money and help support his family.
"I kept thinking, my mother, a janitor at a local clinic, is very stressed. What can I do to make her happy? Will earning good grades be enough, or do I need to get a full-time job and bring her? Extra money? There just wasn't an easy answer, "says Gutiérrez.
Since the pandemic, the percentage of Americans, especially younger ones, who deal with mental health problems has increased at an alarming rate. Over a six-day period in early June, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, 41% of youth ages 18 to 34 showed clinically significant symptoms of an anxiety disorder, 35.1% experienced major depressive disorder and 47.5% reported anxiety and / or depression.
Judge Georgie, a freshman at Baltimore City Community College, has experienced this anxiety firsthand. When the pandemic struck, he was forced to move out of his cozy bedroom to return to his mother's one-bedroom apartment. "The transition was not the easiest," she admits, "and with my mother, a hairdresser, temporarily out of a job, it was a stressful start to a new chapter in my life."
Compounding the matter was the death of George Floyd. As a 19-year-old black man, Georgie is no stranger to the threat posed by systemic racism, but he now faces images of him on a daily basis, and, he says, the brutality of it all feels, at times, overwhelming.
Nancy Darling, professor of psychology at Oberlin, explains that while there are many factors that contribute to these levels of anxiety, one of them is the desire to have greater control of a chaotic world; one, in the case of young people, which has been punctuated by mass shootings and increasingly divisive policies.
Now Covid-19 and the country's reckoning with police brutality have removed any aspect of control that students like Georgie thought they had, Darling says.
They are knocked down, but they rise again
Despite these challenges, many young people remain committed to starting the next phase of their lives. Arnett says this is due to his resilience, or his ability to recover from even the most discouraging circumstances.
But why can they apparently recover so easily? In his 25 years of studying this age group, Arnett says he has noticed a phenomenon. Young people often trust that any fight they face now is temporary and will soon pass. Even young people who have little interest in them seem to believe that they will eventually get what they want out of life. "The power of their belief in the future is enough to motivate them to move on," Arnett told CNN.
But, he adds, his generation is not without options. "If you look at last month's protests, you will see that young people are taking to the streets, demanding justice and showing that we have an important role to play in reshaping our country." Rather than waiting for state legislatures or even Congress to act, they claim our power as drivers of change, Ballesteros says.
Taking steps to level the playing field
If we want to give all students a chance for success, Benson says we must take steps to level the playing field, and that requires the help of adults outside of the traditional family unit.
Benson is not alone in her thinking. Sara Simons, a professor of theater education at the University of Texas at Austin, says that when her students transitioned to online learning, they were dealing with trauma, fear, and the loss of any appearance of structure. As an educator, she felt that her role was not limited to teaching "content" but also recognizing the "context" in which her class operated. Simons says she later went from being a full-time teacher to 30% an online educator and 70% an unlicensed social worker.
But this type of support should extend beyond the traditional classroom, he argues. High schools and universities must adopt a more aggressive approach to address students' mental health problems, exacerbated by the pandemic and trauma of systemic racism.
Katie Donnelly, a Princeton graduate student in sociology, is particularly grateful that her university has been so accommodating to the health and well-being of the students. As a single mother to a three-year-old boy, she has been juggling demands to research and write her thesis prospectus while raising her son, who she can no longer drop off at daycare.
But Simons cautions, "Trauma doesn't take summer vacation." And schools, in whatever form they adopt this fall, should continue to be as proactive on mental health as they are about wearing masks or encouraging social distancing. They need to create hotlines, virtual support groups and spaces for students to speak frankly about their experiences.
Joiselle Cunningham, CEO of Pathways to Creative Industries, tells CNN that we need to go beyond that. We have traditionally thought of the youth support system as their immediate family and some of their closest teachers, but given the scope of the challenges students are facing now, she argues that we need to draw potential employers into the conversation.
Angela Jackson, a partner at New Profit, a venture philanthropic organization, adds that one way to do this is to expand access to internships, especially through paid virtual internships. In other words, use technology to expand opportunities for students to be excluded (or overlooked) during the traditional hiring process.
One student who can attest to the power of this type of virtual internship is Godfrey, who attributes much of her ability to navigate Covid-19 in a home full of sick patients to her internship coordinator. When the pandemic started, his coordinator offered him both the ability to work remotely and an additional payment. In doing so, he likely helped reduce the chances of Godfrey transmitting the virus as members of his family became infected.
Cunningham points out that scaling this kind of change requires providing all students, regardless of income or race, with "radical access" to academic and career opportunities. His organization, he says, works to provide this type of access, not only through internships, but also through job training, talks with industry leaders, and workshops for organizations that are committed to reshaping access to professional development.
& # 39; Generation Resilient & # 39; have their own ideas
While many students are eager for potential employers to help guide them through uncertainty, they also have their own ideas on how best to tackle these new obstacles. The first step O & # 39; Reilly took after his job offer was canceled was to allow himself to cry. "Grief may seem like too strong a word to use for losing a job or losing a graduation. But when I sat down with it and allowed myself to feel it, I felt more open to taking my next steps," she said. writes
Although each student faces a different set of challenges, O & # 39; Reilly explains that it was only when he felt the full weight of the experience that he was able to recalibrate, start applying for a job again, and even get a position as a medical scribe in his hometown. from New Orleans. While the pay is significantly less than its original offering, it's still in the healthcare space, where O & # 39; Reilly hopes to build a career over time.
And while he is disappointed that he cannot celebrate his graduation milestone with everyone who came to his aid, he refuses to allow the pandemic to get in the way of his future plans: "I am fortunate enough to have a community of people who are truly committed to my success and, well, I can't let them down. "
For Shemar Powell, a freshman at Morehouse College, the community is not limited to her friends, family, or even school, but includes her church and its many members. When his in-person classes ended and he lost his part-time job in Atlanta, Powell returned home to Baltimore to finish the semester online. Depressed and exhausted by the magnitude of it all, he turned to his faith, which in pandemic times took the form of Zoom church sessions.
"Imagine that you are a small child with an ear infection. While you are fighting pain, you feel that the world is coming to an end. But then your mother approaches you, comforts you and takes you to the doctor where they give you the treatment . "I need to heal. The church is the healing mother for me, more than my school, my work or any other pillar in my life at the moment, "he writes.
Although not all students have found a "healing mother", most of the young people who contributed to this series recognize that they would need to be resilient, break old habits, and adopt new ones to thrive amid a global health crisis and a national movement. to end systemic racism. As Donnelly says, this new reality "is one that I simply have to accept, in all its messy uncertainty."
Rethinking College and Student Loans
While students grapple with their own solutions, it is vital that school administrators, educators, and even state and federal legislators think extensively about how to address the gaps that Covid-19 has exposed and its consequences.
Any type of large-scale educational reform requires a functioning university system, and if there is one thing the pandemic has exposed, it is how many higher education institutions are falling short.
At a time when the country is figuring out ways to dismantle institutionalized racism, debt relief could be an ideal place to take concrete action.
The pandemic represents a risk not only for recent graduates, but also for the many students who must return to school this fall. And since Covid-19 will likely be a problem in September, teachers need to consider how they design lesson plans for their students, keeping in mind the challenges of the spring semester.
Joshua Eyler, director of development for the University of Mississippi faculty, says that instead of the teacher presenting a poem in class and spending the rest of the session interpreting it, students should read the poem and answer a set of questions analytical. before the class. This additional preparation creates an environment where students do more work on the front end, so the class, in whatever form it takes, is less about learning new material and more about analyzing and dissecting it, a process that can be easily adapt to multiple configurations.
But this requires tough students and teachers. For students, Eyler says, this means they need guidance on how to excel in online courses, and for faculty, this means "they need opportunities to learn about engaging teaching strategies that work" outside of the normal classroom setting.
Depression-era idea for millions of new jobs
A modern version of the WPA would allow Americans to start making sense of this complex new world. And who better to be part of that journey than the young people who just start their careers? Whether they are artists, historians or writers, recent graduates can help people better understand, through words and images, how our perceptions shape ourselves, our environment and our beliefs, or the lack of them, in institutions.
More specifically, Krebs says, "a new WPA would put cultural workers, humanities graduates, in municipal offices and nonprofits, in corporations and healthcare facilities, to help the nonprofit and for-profit sectors Profits to understand the difference and communicate effectively in museums and libraries to help find ways to make resources remotely available and analyze how those resources are used. It would make unemployed doctors work within public school systems to help overburdened teachers configure new remote curricula and introduce new texts and approaches that will allow students to make a smooth transition to college learning. "
Pero esta interrupción repentina también creó una oportunidad de cambio. Y, Williams cree, ahora es el momento adecuado para reestructurar la fuerza laboral y volver a imaginar al "trabajador ideal". Por ejemplo, antes de la pandemia, dice que muchos empleadores dijeron que el teletrabajo era imposible y que todos los empleados tenían que presentarse en una oficina central y, sin embargo, pocos días después de la pandemia, millones de empleados se habían adaptado al trabajo remoto con bastante éxito.
Por supuesto, todo este cambio se basa en la idea de que los recién graduados tienen oportunidades de empleo. Y, en esta economía, no hay garantías. Katherine Howard, quien se graduó en 2020 de la Universidad de Syracuse, dice: "No hay un libro de reglas sobre cómo comenzar una carrera en medio de una pandemia global", pero si hay algo que ha aprendido en los últimos meses, es Sea flexible y paciente a medida que el país comienza a reabrir sus puertas.
Como estudiante de negocios de música, tenía la intención de mudarse a Los Ángeles después de graduarse y trabajar en la reserva de eventos de música en vivo. Pero, como ella señala, es poco probable que las personas se reúnan en grandes eventos en el corto plazo. Si bien Howard dice que todavía tiene la intención de mudarse a Los Ángeles, está abierta a explorar otras posibilidades profesionales que pueden no haber estado en su radar.
Y, agrega, hay un lado positivo. Pronto podrá agregar una nueva habilidad a su currículum: "cómo sobrevivir y prosperar durante una pandemia".