& # 39; Glee & # 39; co-star Heather Morris offers to search for Naya Rivera after Lake Piru's cockpit probe fails

Like searching for the body of Joy Star Naya Rivera continues, police have reported that their planned investigation of the cabins near Piru Lake, according to People, has dried up. This news prompted friends of the alleged deceased actress to offer their help.

According to the deadline, Joy Co-star Heather Morris tweeted Ventura County Sheriffs after leaving them a voice message to offer their help on a foot search.

“My name is Heather Morris, I am a close friend and co-worker of Nayas, and I am trying to carry out a search and rescue mission on foot together with a small group of friends on Piru Lake. I understand that your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we feel powerless, powerless and want to help in any way. Today I left a message with the Rescue and Air department, and I will call back tomorrow. Thank you."

The lake's murky, polluted water has proven difficult for search teams, as revealed by Tulare County Sheriffs and San Luis Obispo Sheriffs in the past 24 hours.

Rivera is presumed dead after diving out of a boat into Lake Piru and never surfacing again. Interestingly, the actress and Ryan Dorsey agreed to joint custody of their son Josey just 3 months before his disappearance. The two were married for four years before finalizing their divorce in June 2018.

Michael is a music and television addict interested in most things that are not completely boring. You can follow him on Twitter – @Tweetskoor