& # 39; Glee & # 39; star, Samantha Marie Ware, apparently responds to Lea Michele's apology

Samantha Marie Ware seems to have a suggestion for read Michele following his public apology.

After Michele, 33, recently went to Twitter to express her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Ware, 28, who appeared in the sixth and final season of "Joy" criticized the show's star for her alleged behavior on set.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION (sic) A HELL THAT LIVES?!?! CAUSE YOU WILL NEVER FORGET," Ware's tweet read. "I THINK EVERYONE WAS TOLD THAT IF YOU (SIC) HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD HAVE IN MY WIG!" AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A RACE IN HOLLYWOOD … "

GOLDIE HAWN REMEMBER THAT THEY FACE HARVEY WEINSTEIN ABOUT THE ROLE OF THE & # 39; CHICAGO & # 39; WEAR: & # 39; I DIDN'T RETURN DOWN & # 39;

Since then, Michele has issued a public apology for their actions. He also said he has no memory of the incident mentioned by Ware, but insisted that "that's not really the point."

"What matters is that I clearly acted in a way that hurt other people," Michele said. "One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is that we must take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and whatever role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices they face."

His statement continued: "If it was my privileged position and perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times, or if it was just my immaturity and myself being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused. It can all grow and change and I've definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings. "

Just a few hours later, the apology seemed to have reached Ware, who apparently responded on Twitter to Michele's use of "perceived" in her statement and suggested that Michele make a donation.

CO-STARS THAT REPORTALLY DIDN'T GO OUT OF THE SCREEN

"Perceived? Understood? Purse? Open your purse ??????????????" read Ware's tweet, along with a link to a fundraiser for the family of James Scurlock, a black man who was shot dead at a recent protest in Omaha, Neb.

Since Ware's initial allegations, several other "Glee" actors have spoken about Michele's alleged behavior.

Alex Newell, who appeared as Wade "Unique" Adams, responded in support Ware's tweets with two gif from "RuPaul’s Drag Race".

Heather Morris, who played Brittney Pearce on the series, shared her thoughts on Twitter on Wednesday, alleging that Michele was "unpleasant" to work with, but defended her against charges of racism.

"Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never want hate to spread to anyone else," Morris, 33, began. "That said, was it unpleasant to work with her? A lot; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect she did during the time she did it, I think she SHOULD be called."

Morris later said that mistreatment of others was also partially the responsibility of those who left Michele's alleged behavior unchecked.

"But, at the present time, his (sic) implies that he is racist and, although I cannot comment on his beliefs, I think we are assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume …", he concluded.

Ware is not the first "Glee" star to publicly denounce Michele's alleged behavior on set. Naya Rivera, who played Santana López, wrote in her book "I'm sorry, I'm not sorry"That she also had friction with Michele while filming" Glee. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like the two sides of the same battery and that sums it up for us," he wrote in his book. "If I had complained about someone or something, I would have assumed I was talking about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually got to the point where she didn't say a single word to me for the entire sixth season."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.