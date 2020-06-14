& # 39; GMA & # 39; joins Robin Roberts as he tackles controversy for ABC executives

"Good Morning America" ​​weekend presenters expressed solidarity with presenter Robin Roberts in addressing the controversy that rocked ABC News over the weekend, resulting in the administrative license of its top executive Barbara Fedida. .

"GMA" co-presenters Dan Harris, Eva Pilgrim and Whit Johnson showed their support for Roberts, who was reportedly the subject of racist comments by Fedida, ABC News' senior vice president for talent.

"Here at the desk we also want to make one thing clear, which is that we express our respect and affection for our friend and colleague Robin Roberts," Harris told viewers on Sunday morning.

The presenters read statements from ABC News and Fedida through their attorney.

"There are deeply disturbing allegations in this story that we need to investigate, and we have placed Barbara Fedida on administrative leave while conducting a thorough and thorough investigation. These allegations do not represent the values ​​and culture of ABC News, where we strive to make everyone feels respected in a thriving, diverse and inclusive workplace, "said ABC News, which echoed the statement given to Fox News on Saturday.

Fedida said: "Throughout my career, I have been an advocate for greater diversity in network news. Building a news division where everyone can prosper has been the mission of my life. I am proud of my decades of work recruiting, supporting and promoting talented journalists of color. And unlike these heartbreaking and incredibly misleading statements about me, that record is well documented and undeniable. "

A report by Yashar Ali of the Huffington Post exposes damning accusations by Fedida and his treatment of black journalists online.

In 2018, during a contentious meeting on "Good Morning America" ​​presenter Robin Roberts' contract renewal, Fedida "asked what more Roberts could want and said it wasn't as if the network was asking Roberts to & # 39; pick cotton & # 39; ".

Fedida also reportedly referred to "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin as "low rent."

Another source told Ali about a comment Fedida said about then-ABC News reporter Kendis Gibson, a black presenter, that ABC "spends more on toilet paper than we would on it."

According to the report, Fedida would also refer to women as "c — s" openly in the office.

Ali wrote that he had spoken to "34 sources over the course of six months" consisting of current and former ABC News staff.

"To say she is an abusive figure is an understatement," a former ABC News member told the Huffington Post.

Fedida began working at ABC News in 1989 as a staff member for presenter Peter Jennings and had risen in rank. After leaving the Disney-owned network in 2005 for an executive position on CBS News, Fedida returned to ABC News in 2011.

"Typically, a talent executive in a network news division is responsible for finding new talent and developing and working with current network talent. Fedida does all of this on ABC News, but her role and influence go far beyond that. beyond that. She is essentially a deputy to (ABC News James President) Goldston and has been tasked with enforcing and dealing with all the difficult problems she doesn't want to handle, "Ali wrote.

Fedida reportedly despised the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) despite its role in raising diversity online. Unlike most network executives, she would skip the organization's annual convention.

A letter from NABJ was reportedly sent to Goldston aiming to increase diversity, which includes having a high-level black producer on each show and interviewing black candidates for all job offers.

However, Fedida, along with other executives, referred to the letter as a "black manifesto."

NABJ on Saturday released a statement calling for "ABC News / Disney to immediately launch a transparent and external investigation led by a diverse law firm to examine all of the allegations detailed in the (Yashar Ali) report, while conducting a thorough review ABC News Exec Barbara Fedida and the talent department (sic). "

NABJ also asked ABC News to "relinquish its confidentiality agreements with any black employee and other employees of color, and allow past and current employees to speak at the registry in the absence of retaliation if they so choose."

According to Ali, "dozens" of human resource complaints have been filed against Fedida over the years, and his conduct "has resulted in millions in confidential settlements, including at least one settlement involving allegations of racial discrimination."

"For years, Fedida's conduct, not just when it comes to race and racism, has been widely discussed in the media business. People have wondered how she has managed to keep her job. She and others have managed to kill stories about their behavior in the past, "Ali said.