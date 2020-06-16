& # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39; and how to deal with racist art (opinion)

Ridley wrote that the film "glorifies the pre-war south. It is a film that, when not ignoring the horrors of slavery, stops only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color." According to Ridley's estimate, the film "continues to cover those who falsely claim that clinging to plantation-age iconography is a matter of & # 39; heritage, not hate & # 39;".

Just a day after Ridley's op-ed published, HBO temporarily removed the movie from the broadcast. There's a deeper conversation about how racist depictions of "Gone With the Wind" and the indulgent vision of white supremacy from our nation's past need to be addressed today, to which Jacqueline Stewart, professor at the University of Chicago and co-host from Turner Classic Movies. in here

But in an era where we are finally challenging some of the most deeply anchored (and frankly appreciated) pillars of oppression, we should also consider the broader question posed by Ridley's op-ed and other recent articles: What Should We Do With cultural artifacts that reflect grotesque and shameful aspects of our history?

"Gone With the Wind" is not the only film celebrating the era of slavery in America. It's not even the only movie of that kind considered a "classic" – D.W. Griffith's explicitly racist work on the Ku Klux Klan propaganda, "The Birth of a Nation," appeared alongside "Gone With the Wind" on the American Film Institute's Centennial List of "100 Best Movies," chosen by a jury of 1,500 films. creators, critics and academics.

That list also included "The Jazz Singer," the 1927 drama that turned a superstar into Al Jolson with a black face, and the 1940 Disney animated epic "Fantasia," whose original sequence from "Pastoral Symphony" starkly portrays Offensive a little black centaur with stereotypical features and a wallpaper that can be generously described as servile.

Also on the classics list: films featuring retrograde depictions of trans ("Tootsie", "Silence of the Lambs") and disabled ("Psycho", "Forrest Gump"); the 1961 adaptation of the musical "West Side Story", with its abundant Puerto Rican cartoons and a very white Natalie Wood in the Latin role of Maria; and "Annie Hall," directed by troubled Woody Allen.

The fact is, our past is full of troublesome favorites, which we have chosen to tackle very unevenly. "The Birth of a Nation" is not on any major streaming platform, but is available on Sling, Dish Network's streaming subsidiary, and on the Kanopy library platform, which calls it "deeply influential and controversial."

"The Jazz Singer" can be rented on Amazon Prime, among many other platforms, all of which describe it as a seminal movie and reference its groundbreaking Jewish themes, not to mention its black-faced content or explain minstrelsy's damaging history of black face.

Disney digitally removed its stereotypical centaur from all "Fantasia" releases after its original execution, and has stamped warnings about "outdated cultural representations" in other films, such as the 1941 animated film "Dumbo" (containing a bird whose name actual character is "Jim Crow"), 1953 "Peter Pan" (featuring extreme Native American caricatures), and nearly every animated depiction of a Siamese cat in company history (cartoonish Orientalist depictions and ching-chong antics ).

And Disney has essentially indicated that it will never re-release what some call its "most notorious movie", "Song of the South", a live-action / animated pastiche featuring the cast member of Amos & # 39; n & # 39 ; Andy James Baskett as "Uncle Remus" telling black folk tales to the grandchildren of a white plantation owner.

Baskett, who was not invited to the premiere due to segregation, later received an honorary Oscar for his performance, making him the first black actor to receive an Academy Award. And because the movie also starred in a live-action Hattie McDaniel, it's also the first movie to feature two Oscar-winning black actors on screen at the same time.

The fact that this milestone in African-American history is now unavailable for viewing (although the film remains the theme of the storybook for popular attractions at Disney's Splash Mountain amusement park) highlights a concern with simply taking out films from circulation, leading to both the removal of evidence of oppression and the removal of milestones of resistance.

But there are equally major problems with editing nasty content or simply stamping them with warnings.

So which approach makes the most sense given our desire to evolve beyond our troubled past without, presumably, denying it?

I have found myself at the center of this debate before, especially in the context of re-releases and screenings of Audrey Hepburn's much-loved 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany" (which was one of several hundred films nominated, but not selected) . as, one of the top 100 in AFI).

Embedded in the midst of her nimble, comical-romantic pattern and her lyrically optimistic vision of New York, anyone who has seen the film is one of the most egregious yellow-faced portrayals in film history: vivid anti-Asian propaganda Mickey Rooney, with slanted eyes and goosebumps. IY Yunioshi poster

In 2011, when I was still in New York and the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservatory decided to show the film as part of their publicly funded free screening series, my longtime friend, Ursula Liang, a veteran documentary filmmaker and journalist, organized a boycott of series in response. I did not agree with the boycott then, because my instincts favor fostering contextualization and counter-discourse, rather than attempts to erase or suppress the ugly story.

Unlike statues and monuments, which are simply glorified headstones, popular culture is a living entity, constantly commented and referenced. We cannot go back in time and alter the circumstances that led to the creation of abominable works, repellent narratives, and distorted images.

As a result, removing them from view actually makes them more difficult to deal with. It allows creators, companies and audiences to comfortably pretend they never existed, and move forward without friction without engaging in real structural change in the present.

"Literally, the easiest thing to do (with repulsive content) is to remove it; it is not an act of courage, solidarity or progress to do it," Rebecca Carroll, author of "Uncle Tom or New Negro?" and "Saving the Race," and host of the WNYC Race and Culture Podcast "Come Through," they told me.

She compared it to the black square posted on social media by Black Lives Matter's potential allies. "It's what you do when you don't have the right words, to buy time waiting for things to happen. But it shouldn't be that easy; it should be really difficult and super awkward. Fight your answer. I'm here. I'll wait."

To John Ridley's credit, his op-ed did not request the permanent removal of HBO Max's "Gone With the Wind", but was withdrawn until it could be framed with appropriate statements and frameworks. The question is whether a simple "activation warning," which is easily ignored or ignored, does a lot to "contextualize" the movie, not to mention why those words were not yet available and instead, given that TCM's sister channel of HBO and CNN (also owned by WarnerMedia) had addressed the troublesome aspects of the film last year, during its 80th anniversary.

"It doesn't solve the white supremacy that got it started," Franklin Leonard, founder of script discovery platform The Black List, told me in an interview. "It does not go back in time and he rightfully put Hattie McDaniel at the Oscars ceremony, which she was not allowed to attend when she won (due to segregation). It does not change that Hollywood thinks movies directed and directed by Blacks are having less value, especially abroad, even when the data says otherwise. All it does is hide these flaws. If you really want to put "Gone With the Wind" in context, do so by addressing the historical lack of black stories of Hollywood counted by black people. "

Leonard also noted that there is a script yet to be produced on the creation of "Gone With the Wind," told from McDaniel's point of view, the widely celebrated Selznick's Madness, written by Gesha-Marie Bland . He asked, "What better way is there to understand & # 39; Gone With the Wind & # 39; than to make that movie, from the perspective of the black actor who won an Academy Award for his performance?"

Yes, making movies takes time. But Bland's script first appeared in 2017. And "Gone With the Wind" has been around for 81 years.

As Carroll told me: "We have known that this was a problem for eight decades, that there were deeply offensive things about this film, not to mention racist society and the culture and institutions that surround it." The question he asked, though rhetorical, says it all: "This was not a surprise test, United States. We had time to study. How could we be struggling now to put things in their place?"