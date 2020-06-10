& # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39; pulled from HBO Max until I can go back to the & # 39; historical context & # 39;





The removal of the film comes as mass protests spread across the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed while in police custody.

The 1939 film, which tells the love story of Scarlett O & # 39; Hara and Rhett Butler during the American Civil War, is considered by many to be a cinematic classic and is one of the most popular movies ever made. However, the film is also incredibly controversial. The film's depiction of slavery, African-Americans, and the Southern Civil War has been received much more critically in the decades since its release.

A spokesperson for HBO Max, who like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, told CNN Business that "Gone with the Wind" is "a product of its time and describes some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that, unfortunately, have been common in American society. "

"These racist representations were wrong then and today they are wrong, and we feel that maintaining this title without an explanation and denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible," the spokesman said.