& # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39; pulled from HBO Max until I can go back to the & # 39; historical context & # 39;

A spokesperson for HBO Max, who like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, told CNN Business that "Gone with the Wind" is "a product of its time and describes some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that, unfortunately, have been common in American society. "
"These racist representations were wrong then and today they are wrong, and we feel that maintaining this title without an explanation and denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible," the spokesman said.
The spokesperson added that when the film returns to HBO Max, "it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denunciation of those same representations," and it will be presented "as it was originally created, because otherwise it would be the same as claiming that these prejudices never existed. "
"If we want to create a fairer, more equitable and inclusive future, we must first recognize and understand our history," the spokesperson said.
"It is a movie that glorifies the pre-war south. It is a movie that, when it does not ignore the horrors of slavery, stops only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color," Ridley wrote. "The film had the best talents in Hollywood at the time working together to sentimentalize a story that never was."
Ridley made it clear that he did not want "Gone with the Wind" to be "relegated to a vault in Burbank," California, but to be knocked down for a "respectful amount of time."
"Let me be very clear: I don't believe in censorship," Ridley wrote. "I would only ask, after a respectful time has elapsed, for the film to be re-introduced on the HBO Max platform along with other films that provide a broader and more complete picture of what slavery and the Confederacy really were." "
Ridley added that the film "could be combined with conversations about narratives and why it is important to have many voices sharing stories from different perspectives rather than just those that reinforce the views of the prevailing culture."