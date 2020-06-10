& # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39; reignite debate as Hollywood struggles with its story

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


The 1939 film, adapted from Margaret Mitchell's best-selling novel set during the Civil War, also contains numerous problematic elements that have not aged well, from stereotypical depictions of African-Americans to the debate over whether the staircase scene between Rhett and Scarlett , which concludes offscreen, was a case of marital rape.
"Gone With the Wind" is the latest film to face new concerns about its 21st-century exposure, as studios exploit their libraries to store shelves for new streaming services. Controversy over that erupted again this week, when HBO Max, the new service from WarnerMedia, the father of CNN, announced that it was temporarily withdrawing the film from its rotation.

The film will return, a spokesperson said, with "a discussion of its historical context" and a denunciation of its racially charged aspects. The film itself will not be altered.

The announcement followed a Los Angeles Times opened by filmmaker John Ridley, who noted that the film "glorifies the pre-war south" and perpetuates "some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color."

Disney has already publicly struggled with these issues by launching its streaming service, Disney +, choosing not to include the 1946 film "Song of the South," another title that romanticized the old South. Disney + has made other films available, such as "Dumbo," with a disclaimer that states, "This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural representations."

Seeking to contextualize old movies is not a new problem for WarnerMedia. The company's cable network stable includes Turner Classic Movies, which features such movies with hosts who present and discuss them.

Hattie McDaniel won an Oscar for & # 39; Gone with the Wind & # 39 ;.

The specific debate on "Gone with the Wind" is also not new, but, as HBO Max noted, it comes at a time when the United States is once again grappling with its history on the issue of race, and how those attitudes leaked. through the culture and entertainment of the times. In particular, the new Netflix series "Hollywood" focuses on that theme, with McDaniel, who was segregated from her white co-stars at the Academy Awards, featured as a supporting character in the fictional narrative.

The questions around "Gone with the Wind" actually predate the film. The debate came immediately after the 1936 publication of Mitchell's novel, with its nostalgia for life on the plantations, the portrayal of happy slaves and menacing freed blacks, and sympathy for the Confederate cause.

As Alyssa Rosenberg of the Washington Post noted, even McDaniel's award-winning performance "failed to fully transcend the trope of a loyal slave who rejects freedom and prefers to serve its former owners."

Weighing the film's negatives versus its merits, including Vivien Leigh's portrayal of iconic heroine Scarlett O & # 39; Hara, Rosenberg concluded that it is "the only Confederate monument worth saving."

The discussion about what to do with movies like "Gone with the Wind" re-emerged in 2017, when a theater in Memphis, Tennessee chose to drop it from a series of screenings after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"You can't sweep history under the rug," USC professor of media and film studies Todd Boyd told the Los Angeles Times at the time, adding. "But it is important to have context whenever you see material of this kind. Otherwise, people can embrace it and celebrate it without dealing with the whole truth."

That process can be messy and inevitably invites criticism, especially from conservatives eager to portray Hollywood liberals as bowing to calls for censorship. Accused of insensitivity in the past, it is possible to participate in what may seem like overreaction in the present.

But there is a difference between context and censorship. If the best response to a potentially offensive speech or art is more speech or art, facilitating a larger conversation about a classic like "Gone with the Wind," which is far from sweeping it, represents a reasonable solution.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here