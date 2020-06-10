& # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39; reignite debate as Hollywood struggles with its story





The 1939 film, adapted from Margaret Mitchell's best-selling novel set during the Civil War, also contains numerous problematic elements that have not aged well, from stereotypical depictions of African-Americans to the debate over whether the staircase scene between Rhett and Scarlett , which concludes offscreen, was a case of marital rape.

"Gone With the Wind" is the latest film to face new concerns about its 21st-century exposure, as studios exploit their libraries to store shelves for new streaming services. Controversy over that erupted again this week, when HBO Max, the new service from WarnerMedia, the father of CNN, announced that it was temporarily withdrawing the film from its rotation.

The film will return, a spokesperson said, with "a discussion of its historical context" and a denunciation of its racially charged aspects. The film itself will not be altered.

The announcement followed a Los Angeles Times opened by filmmaker John Ridley, who noted that the film "glorifies the pre-war south" and perpetuates "some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color."