& # 39; Gone with the wind & # 39; reignite debate as Hollywood struggles with its story

The film will return, a spokesperson said, with "a discussion of its historical context" and a denunciation of its racially charged aspects. The film itself will not be altered.
The announcement followed a Los Angeles Times opened by filmmaker John Ridley, who noted that the film "glorifies the pre-war south" and perpetuates "some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color."
Seeking to contextualize old movies is not a new problem for WarnerMedia. The company's cable network stable includes Turner Classic Movies, which features such movies with hosts who present and discuss them.
The specific debate on "Gone with the Wind" is also not new, but, as HBO Max noted, it comes at a time when the United States is once again grappling with its history on the issue of race, and how those attitudes leaked. through the culture and entertainment of the times. In particular, the new Netflix series "Hollywood" focuses on that theme, with McDaniel, who was segregated from her white co-stars at the Academy Awards, featured as a supporting character in the fictional narrative.
The questions around "Gone with the Wind" actually predate the film. The debate came immediately after the 1936 publication of Mitchell's novel, with its nostalgia for life on the plantations, the portrayal of happy slaves and menacing freed blacks, and sympathy for the Confederate cause.
As Alyssa Rosenberg of the Washington Post noted, even McDaniel's award-winning performance "failed to fully transcend the trope of a loyal slave who rejects freedom and prefers to serve its former owners."
The discussion about what to do with movies like "Gone with the Wind" re-emerged in 2017, when a theater in Memphis, Tennessee chose to drop it from a series of screenings after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
That process can be messy and inevitably invites criticism, especially from conservatives eager to portray Hollywood liberals as bowing to calls for censorship. Accused of insensitivity in the past, it is possible to participate in what may seem like overreaction in the present.
But there is a difference between context and censorship. If the best response to a potentially offensive speech or art is more speech or art, facilitating a larger conversation about a classic like "Gone with the Wind," which is far from sweeping it, represents a reasonable solution.