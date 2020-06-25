& # 39; Gone with the Wind & # 39; return to HBO Max … with a disclaimer





The new version includes a 4-1 / 2 minute introduction by Jacqueline Stewart of the Turner Classic Movie, professor of film and film studies at the University of Chicago.

She calls the movie "one of the most popular movies of all time," noting that when adjusted for inflation it has the highest box office in history. She calls it "a film of undeniable cultural importance".

But he also notes that the film fueled the racist stereotypes of the time, depicting black slaves and servants as devoted to their white or incompetent masters, while denying "the horrors of slavery, as well as its legacies of racial inequality."