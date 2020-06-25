& # 39; Gone With the Wind & # 39; Returns to HBO Max with contextual discussions added

"Gone With the Wind" has returned to HBO Max with additional content in tow.

The film withdrew from the new streaming service just two weeks ago after receiving criticism for its depictions of black people and slavery.

The movie is now available again, as is the additional content, intended to contextualize the movie, in the form of two recorded conversations.

In a video, film academic and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) presenter Jacqueline Stewart discusses the importance of the 1939 film, which she calls "one of the most popular movies of all time," seen in its form. original.

Stewart explains that the film's rocky history has been protested since its development, as he describes "Antebellum South as a world of grace and beauty without acknowledging the brutalities of the chattel slavery system on which this world is based."

"The film's treatment of this world through a nostalgic lens negates the horrors of slavery, as well as its legacies of racial inequality," Stewart continues, noting that black cast members were unable to attend the premiere and Hattie McDaniel , who became the first black person to win an Academy Award, was not allowed to sit down with her co-stars after earning the award for playing Mammy in the film.

"Watching" Gone with the Wind "can be uncomfortable, even painful," Stewart said, according to Variety. "Still, it is important that classic Hollywood movies are available in their original form for viewing and discussion."

The film now also contains a second additional feature: a panel discussion on the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival film called "The Complicated Legacy of‘ Gone With the Wind, "moderated by author and historian Donald Bogle.

"Gone With the Wind" is one of the most famous films in American film history, serving as the highest grossing film of all time when adjusted for inflation.

In addition to McDaniel's historic victory, the film garnered seven other Oscars and five nominations.

"Gone With the Wind" is just one of many recent movies and TV shows that have come under fire for their depictions of race-related material.

Programs like "30 Rock" and "Scrubs" have removed black-face episodes from streaming services, and "Big Mouth" has announced plans to replace Jenny Slate with a black actress to play a biracial character, all while Movies receive content warnings from broadcasters and production companies are working to build more inclusive and diverse environments.