& # 39; Guardian Angel & # 39; describes a pitched battle with looters from New York: & # 39; We did not give up or retreat & # 39;

Since 1979, when crime was at its peak NYCurtis Sliwa, 66, has led a group of volunteers known as "Guardian Angels"in exclusive red jackets that go through lawless pockets and help those in need.

But Tuesday night, amid the constant unrest that shook much of the nation after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, was one of the most chaotic and confrontational scenes he claimed to have known.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, we have been mainly in China Town to stop any hate crime against Asians," Sliwa told Fox News. "But on Tuesday night, we were in Soho going down Broadway when we found out about looters trying to break into a Footlocker, and we immediately ran to that place."

That was around 8 p.m., he continued, and his team of six managed to force the young men to drop their loot, though they promised to return. About two hours later, the group wearing black clothing and backpacks had gone from a few to about 100.

"They tried to get in, but we were going to leave them. They hit me," Sliwa recalled. "But we don't back down, and we don't give up or retreat. We don't have weapons or weapons, but we all have martial arts training, and we also get in shape if we have."

& # 39;IT WAS A WAR AREA: THE OWNERS OF SMALL BUSINESSES WHO LOST EVERYTHING IN THE ALLIES

As the night wore on, the chaos intensified. At around 10:45, the looters reappeared, and this time, they had tripled in size to about 300, most of them armed with anything from hammers, locks, and claw hammers to baseball bats and machetes.

"They started beating us," said Sliwa, who was in front of the shoe store. "But we weren't going to let them in; we were hitting and jamming some of them. They were throwing glass bottles filled with liquids, as well as bricks and rocks. It was quite a battle."

Sliwa said they managed to hold on until New York police entered the scene around 11:45, prompting some to run to a nearby McDonalds to rob, while others escaped, and some were arrested.

However, the veteran volunteer "Angel" stressed that the recently deceased bail reform in New York, which came into play in early 2020 and essentially means that detainees do not need to post bail, is contributing to the ongoing turmoil that has closed the city for several consecutive nights.

"It has almost become a badge of courage for (looters)," Silwa surmised. "They went out in a few hours and told their friends that they had been drafted. It's like making a living."

GEORGE FLOYD UNREST: POLICE ARE IN FORCE IN MAIN CITIES TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF Riot as CURFEWS TAKE EFFECT

In the early hours of Wednesday, Silwa was treated for a linear fracture of the jaw at Bellevue Hospital overnight, while fellow Guardian Angel Aram Sabet suffered a broken eye socket and broken nose, and received 48 points. suture. But despite the injuries, Silwa promised to return again on Wednesday.

"We train for this kind of thing; we will not retreat. We are challenging," he said. "We want to make a difference in these neighborhoods."

In the more than 40 years since the start of "Guardian Angels", the ensemble has been generated in more than 130 cities across the country and internationally.

Looking at the many nights of unrest not only in New York but in dozens of cities across the country, Silwa, who survived an attempted mafia kidnapping in the 1990s as well as multiple other attacks, said that There are common features and threads on how the night unfolds after night.

"The pattern is that looters come out and join any existing demonstrations towards the end, then separate into packages," he said. "Some of them jump on scooters and explore the area; then they start to flash mobbing on their iPhones and send quick messages to others and explode hitting an area with as many people as possible and with full force."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Silwa's assessment, organizers of previous peaceful protesters demanding justice for Floyd have no control over what happens after the curfew, and the intensity of the unrest has stemmed from a "perfect storm" of provoked conditions. by the extended coronavirus emergency closure.

"There are a lot of young men who don't go to school, who are not working and who have been protected in their home for months. In places like Los Angeles, they have been told that things will not be open for months." – until September, "he added." So there is nothing immediate they can do, and the looting has become an event. "