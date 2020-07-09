& # 39; Hamilton & # 39; it didn't age that well. And that is fine.

This week's cultural conversation: "Hamilton", from two people who haven't seen it (WE KNOW, but be patient with us …)

Brandon: Last week it felt like a giant history lesson. Many people are re-examining the national narratives that they have long accepted.

An interesting vehicle for that conversation has been "Hamilton", which has just arrived at Disney +. You've seen?

Leah I think I am one of the only people on the planet who has NOT seen it. You have?

YES: We are two now! I have not seen it either. I definitely know that through cultural osmosis. But I never made an effort to see it when it premiered in 2015.

L: Yes, I remember back then being hailed by many as avant-garde: this idea of ​​a blind deal in the life of Alexander Hamilton. Barack Obama said it was the one thing he and Dick Cheney agreed on, something they both loved. But I also remember the criticism about how he didn't address Hamilton's story with enslaved people or his treatment of Native Americans. Which, well, pretty important things to put aside. Even with a race-blind casting, who does that side of the story serve?

YES: Right. I think a lot of people would say that "Hamilton" is still expanding the story from a very specific perspective, that is, the perspective of the Founding Fathers (white).

I think it's fair to say that "Hamilton" was attracting a different moment. As he pointed out, it is an artifact from the Obama era, when there was a feeling of hope about the direction the country was heading, and the feeling that we could be honest about the past.

But this story is now being disputed in a very different way. Seeing "Hamilton" value the Founding Fathers, even when he tries to do it subversively, is not the same way when the Founding Fathers are concerned.

L: Exactly! The discussion raised by the work itself does not seem particularly relevant in the way it tried to be. But did you see Lin-Manuel Miranda's response to some of the criticism that the work / film received?

YES: I did it, and I thought he handled it extremely well. He said he agrees with writer and podcast presenter Tracy Clayton , who tweeted that "Hamilton, the play and the movie were delivered to us in two different worlds and our willingness to question things in this way seems like a clear sign of change."

She is absolutely right. Although there are some people who predictably interpret this conversation as #CancelHamilton (laughs), it is much more complicated. The work itself has come to embody the unlearning process.

L: Tracy Clayton has NEVER failed. I totally agree. I mean, this just shows how everyone (even POC!) Is learning and re-engaging and unlearning and all of that, ALL THE TIME. It is not simple enough to read a book and think, "Well, that's it! Now I am educated in everything related to race!"

B + L: OK, obviously we could continue. With more time, we could go into 100 other things, such as what the work says about immigration or how it comments on modern xenophobia. Unfortunately, that's a space we don't have, but it's something we're definitely thinking about, and maybe you are, too.

The historical context

James Baldwin on confronting the past

Confederate monuments, the shameful names of popular sports teams, "Hamilton": In recent days, there has been a lot of buzz about history, about revisiting and even unlearning the brilliant and incomplete versions of history that we have been taught .

No, it is not about propaganda or deletion. (However, some on the right, including the President, would make you think that.) It's about being honest about the depths of America's racist past, about what stories society has chosen to polish and uplift, and at their expense.

This process of confronting the truth is hard and painful, but vital. It's something that writer James Baldwin crystallized from a black perspective in 1965, during a historic televised debate against William F. Buckley Jr., an influential conservative intellectual.

"As a child, I was taught in America's history books that Africa had no history, and neither did I," Baldwin told the engrossed audience at Cambridge University in England. "That he was a savage about who, the less he said the better, who had been saved by Europe and brought to America. And, of course, he believed it. He didn't have much choice. Those were the only books there were."

He continued. "It is only since World War II that there has been a counter image in the world … This gave a black American for the first time a sense of himself beyond the savage or a clown. He has created, and will create, many puzzles." .

Similarly, the ongoing protests feel so unique in part because they are fueled by a battle between, borrowing Baldwin's words, images, and counter-images, out of a desire to be honest about the damaging racial narratives that the United States conveys.

But this time, it is not just African Americans who are doing the work against racism. White Americans are joining the cause more vigorously than at any time in recent memory.

Recommended for your eyes and ears.

The fact that white Americans join the cause now more than ever speaks to a key question: why now? It's a question that NPR's "Code Switch" podcast tries to answer in an episode titled "Why now, white people?" since anti-racism reading lists are shared on the Internet. The conclusion the hosts come to may make you feel uncomfortable, but that's a good thing.

As many begin to dive into those anti-racism books they ordered, beginning a process of "unlearning" or "verifying their privilege," the tendency to think that reading a book will absolve racism is tantalizing. But as Momtaza Mehri reminds us in her article for The Guardian, "Anti-racism requires much more than" verifying your privilege "." The unlearning process goes far beyond mere self-reflection: it requires active persistence.

In a society that repeatedly promotes Islamophobic feelings, particularly those who wear the hijab, The New York Times "I am here to prove you wrong" Chronicles Miss Muslimah USA, a Muslim beauty pageant. The history of beauty pageants is, of course, loaded. But this piece illustrates how Muslim women are creating space for themselves in a space where they have historically been denied, while challenging non-Muslim readers to question their own assumptions about beauty.

Around the office

Given the country's unequal legacy of freedom, African Americans have long struggled to commemorate July 4. CNN's John Blake wrote about the vacation from a new perspective, one that is honest and hopeful:

"The country looks like a disaster. Racial protests have rocked every major city. Unemployment has skyrocketed. And Americans can't even agree on whether they should wear face masks in the midst of a pandemic. But what some see as a chaos, others see as an explosion of patriotism.

"They see it in the armies of Americans who took to the streets to protest racism. They see it in companies that are taking unprecedented positions against racial and social injustice. Even Americans who wear masks for the health of their neighbors – they are also reasons to wave the flag. All these different groups have declared their independence from the symbols and ideas that they have decided no longer represent them. "