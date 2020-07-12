& # 39; Hamilton & # 39;: what one of the few members of the White cast learned about the race

I was wondering this while watching "Hamilton" on TV over the weekend. It was the second time I had seen the original cast. The first was February 2016, where I sat alone at the Richard Rodgers Theater, bewitched and overcome.

I went through old Facebook memories and apparently posted this that day: "Hamilton was asked: 'Why are you writing as if your time is running out?' My answer during the intermission of this show of the possibility of United States: Because we are. "

That was then. Watching the musical again last weekend, I couldn't help but wonder if the time had come. They say that this moment of civil protest is different because the whites are intensifying their solidarity and recognizing their role in taking us here and the work that they still have to do.

I noticed the few white faces on stage and wondered if they could have any idea what it was like to experience the revolution that was "Hamilton" what does that mean now and could they have advice on what it means to be an ally for people of color

So I turned to Thayne Jasperson, who plays Samuel Seabury, a loyal to the British crown and Alexander Hamilton's rival, in the film version. Jasperson has the distinction of being the only original cast member to still be on the show, which like everyone on Broadway closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus.

I interviewed him via email and edited the conversation for more length and clarity.

Recall how you ended up in the original cast of "Hamilton". Did you know this would be successful and revolutionary for casting diversity?

I had no idea what I was up to when I auditioned and then joined "Hamilton." I remember the first day and this beautiful new version of the Founding Fathers portrayed as colored humans.

During the first lab, on the ramp to Broadway, I knew this would affect humanity. It only got better from there.

How many white actors were in the original cast and in this film version?

On the stage were two women, me and the king.

Let's delve into being among the "only". Had you had that experience before "Hamilton"?

I don't know if I can ever fully understand what it means to be a human being of color, nor do I try to pretend that my dealings can even be compared to the difficulties of racism.

For me, being the "one" in the situation was growing up in Wyoming and being intimidated by my interest in the arts and my softer nature. I had friends and an ex girlfriend who called me "fagot". Whether it was or not, emasculation took effect. I was also raised in a faith where being a bisexual man was not easily accepted.

I am learning daily to accept who I am, in all aspects and to share my voice.

How often was race openly discussed behind the scenes during rehearsal? How did you get involved and what did you learn in this process?

The race was regularly discussed. I learned that I had grown more ignorant than I thought. I found myself trying to relate, understand and develop an awareness of how I could be supportive. It is still a journey. I found my foot in my mouth several times as I continue to learn.

At the beginning, in 2014, we were in rehearsal. We sat outside for lunch and there was discussion about racism in its current state. I was surprised to hear how some of my friends, who are kind and caring people, spoke of multiple cases where they were outlined by the color of their skin while in predominantly white areas, streets, and neighborhoods.

With "Hamilton," I immersed myself in a whole new educational world: I learned what my fellow actors go through, as colored humans.

How important is it to be the only original cast member still on the show?

I'm the last original cast member on "Hamilton" on Broadway. If I am a pioneer in such an impressive show, I feel the duty to share, learn and find ways in which we can give light and awareness to the world, in any way we can.

Have you read "White Fragility?" What reading or preparation did you do before or during this role?

I haven't had a chance to read "White Fragility" specifically, but I did a lot of research on my character, Samuel Seabury. Also, in the six years of living and breathing the "Hamilton" story, I have come to understand why racism is so difficult to speak for white men and women.

It is uncomfortable, yes. It can be uncomfortable and it can be humiliating, as we all have a lot of work to do to close the gap.

Speaking as a white man, I think we can start to dispel racism by opening the talks within our own communities, whether small or large, even within our own homes.

There is no effort that can be too big or too small for our brothers and sisters. I have as much room to grow in this regard as any other.

What is it like to have the release of the film version right now in the United States?

Isn't that a beautiful thing? The fact that this show can be presented worldwide, impacting the human mind. Everyone connects to this show in a different way, ideally leading us towards the same goal.

Do you have any ideas about also playing King George III on the show and his role as White?

For me, playing King George is an opportunity to portray a man ripped apart by insanity, control, and selfish ideals. Opposition to … what we as Americans strive for: our freedom, for one and for ALL. Together.

What would you say to whites who fear losing their power or prominence in the midst of Black Lives Matter?

Do not speak or acquire knowledge of the existence of racism. that atrophies the progress of equality.

James Baldwin said: "People are trapped in history and history is trapped in them."

Such depth to Baldwin's statement. Now is a wonderful time to release the traps and expand our minds to a brighter world.