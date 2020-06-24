& # 39; Hamilton & # 39; will be censored on Disney +, Lin-Manuel Miranda says: & # 39; Literalmente di dos f – ks & # 39;

As the release date for "Hamilton" approaches at Disney +, creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda says fans need to prepare for one thing to change.

Die-hard fans of the musical will remember that there are three uses of F-work throughout the musical, but that conflicts with the PG-13 rating given to production by Disney +, which allows a single use of the word before updating the rating. . a R, according to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

On Monday, when a fan went to Twitter to ask Miranda, 40, if the infamous word would appearHe explained that he had to commit.

To comply with the MPAA, the word will be muted in the song "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)" and a record scratch was placed on the word in the song "Washington On Your Side".

"… I literally said two f – ks so the kids could see it" the actor explained. "You can sing whatever you want at home (even sync the album)! I love you. Enjoy."

Miranda previously spoke to a New York Times reporter about the possibility of censoring her program for a Disney release.

"If we have to silence a word here or there to reach the widest possible audience, I agree with that, because their children already have the original language memorized." Miranda said. "I don't think we are depriving anyone of anything if we silence an F bomb here or there to do our rating"

In addition to "Yorktown" and "Washington", seven songs have improper warnings. For variety, there are also other songs that censor the F word for its comic effect.

"Hamilton", which will debut on Disney + on July 3, is a recorded version of the show with its original cast, which includes Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and more.