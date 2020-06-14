& # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; star, Rupert Grint, on JK Rowling's gender comments: & # 39; Trans women are women. Trans men are men.

Rupert Grint is the last member of the "Harry Potter" family to respond to J.K. Rowling's recent comments about transgender people.

Last weekend, Rowling, 54, posted a tweet mocking an article referring to "menstruating people," urging writers to use the term "woman."

The statement upset many fans, who condemned the comments as transphobic, to which she responded on Twitter.

"If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction," Rowling wrote. "If sex is not real, the lived reality of women around the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes many people's ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. No it's hate to tell the truth. "

Fans also condemned her second statement, prompting her to write an essay on the matter, trying to explain her perspective.

Now, Grint, one of the stars of the "Harry Potter" film franchise, has spoken out.

"I strongly agree with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men," Grint, 31, said in a statement obtained by The Sunday Times. "We should all have the right to live with love and without judgment."

Grint joined fellow "Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to support transgender people after Rowling's remarks.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations who are far more experienced on this issue than Jo or I Radcliffe, 30, wrote in an online published essay.

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told that they are not who they say they are," Watson, 30, tweeted. "I want my trans followers to know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

Similarly, Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the "Harry Potter" franchise "Fantastic Beasts," also written by Rowling, said he disagreed with the writer's point of view.

"As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make my position absolutely clear. I do not agree with Jo's comments," said the actor, 38.