& # 39; He broke me & # 39 ;: a conversation with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: Dr. Sanjay Gupta's podcast for June 2

You can listen to it on your favorite podcast app or read the transcript below.

Alicia Smith, community organizer: He broke my heart. It was devastating. There are no words in the English language that convey the despair I felt seeing the life of that man leave his body and scream for his mother.

Demonstrator: I am here to get justice for my city. My city has been through a lot of pain. This is not the first, second, or third time. Do you see all this, all the damage? It is what we have to do to make our voice heard.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Across the country, people are filling the streets to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis while a police officer knelt on his neck. A haunting video of this was seen around the world.

George Floyd: Please. Please. I can't breathe … please, man.

Gupta We are all seeing so much pain, anger and outrage.

In this episode, I talked to him Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms , about how she is dealing with the crisis as a leader, as a mother of four children. Everything takes place in the context of a global pandemic.

Most of America recently saw it. She gave an incredibly powerful press conference last Friday.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta: We are better than this. We are better than this as a city. We are better than this as a country. Go home. Go home.

Gupta Born and raised in Atlanta, Mayor Bottoms was a lawyer and judge, and has been in office since 2018. She is the second woman to hold the position.

Money: When I heard rumors of violent protests in Atlanta, I did what a mother would do, called my son and said, "Where are you?" I said, "I can't protect you, and black boys shouldn't be out today."

Gupta I spoke to him about this important moment in history, as the black and brown United States disproportionately face two deadly threats: police brutality and a global pandemic.

Thanks again, Major Bottoms, I've been looking forward to this. Let me ask you, how are you? How are you doing in the last days?

Money: You know, I'm fine. I think I am doing as well as the entire United States is doing right now. It is a very stressful and exhausting time for all of us. But I am doing well. Thanks for asking.

Gupta Have you worried about your own safety or the safety of the people you love in the past few days?

Money: You know, Sanjay, that's a good question. I think the one that is heaviest in my heart right now is my 18 year old, because he is 18 years old and he wants to be in the middle of everything that is happening, and I know that there is a lot that can happen. bad and so much that we have been seeing things go wrong throughout the United States.

Gupta I want to ask you a couple of questions about protests in the middle of a pandemic. I mean, we are really going through something that is not registered here. We do not know what impact these protests will have on the pandemic, the spread of the virus.

However, there were powerful moments of solidarity during the protests: people united. They sang. They embraced. They were walking hand in hand. Those are the images that many people will see.

At a time when so many people are suffering like this, is it worth suspending these mandates of physical estrangement?

Money: You know, this is just this convergence of where we are globally. Like, I don't think any of us will ever see him again in our life. Today I am getting a Covid-19 test because everything we have talked about in the last two months, became secondary or has become secondary. So just, I just hope that people get tested and remember that we really are, we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

You know that our communities are sick and tired and die. They are dying of Covid-19, they are dying of poverty, they are dying of police brutality. We are exploiting

You know, these seen and invisible forces, Covid-19 is the one that is not seen and the police brutality is the one that we can see.

Gupta I wonder how, how did you handle the policies regarding the pandemic in Atlanta specifically, which sometimes seemed to disagree with the Governor? The data, for example, in the state of Georgia did not show a consecutive decrease of 14 days, which was one of the criteria for the reopening of things. As an elected leader, how do you do it? How do you balance that?

Money: On Friday Governor Kemp called and asked what we need in Atlanta and what he can do to help. And it has provided state assistance that we have needed.

And I think that when you're in leadership, you can't take things personally. I did not like the decisions made on Covid-19. And I am sure the Governor did not like my response to the decisions he made.

But it didn't stop him as a leader from coming to me, wondering how we could help and how the state could help. And I wasn't too proud to go to him and say we need his help.

Gupta You are a mother of four children, mayor, three sons and a daughter. You're having conversations with them, I'm sure, since many parents are with their children across the United States right now. I heard you talk about conversations you had with your own mother when you were a child. Historical times back then.

And it seems that these are historical times too. I feel like sometimes you don't know how historical something is, the moment you're going through it. Has the severity, the importance of what is happening right now, been established with you and your family in terms of the conversations you are having?

Money: Now I asked my husband the other day and I said, "What will this moment be called?" And I don't think any of us knows the answer to that. I only know that it is something extraordinary that we are witnessing.

And I said it in my comments a couple of days ago: What we have seen happened in Atlanta, we did not see when Dr. [Martin Luther] King [Jr.] was assassinated. And then we know that this is, this is something different. And it's not just happening across the United States, now we're seeing what's happening across the world.

And the question will be: what will be the difference on the other side of this moment? Will we continue to see the disruption and everything we've been seeing in the past few days? Or will it really be a revolutionary moment? And I think a lot about the words of Audre Lorde: "The revolution is not a unique event."

Gupta Remember the time you first heard the news about George Floyd? Where were you? How did you feel the first time you heard that news?

Money: Honestly, I don't like it, I don't like seeing these moments. And I can tell you that if I wasn't mayor, you know, I don't know how much it would take. And I think it is a coping mechanism because it hurts a lot and makes you very angry. makes you feel so helpless.

Actually, I was talking to one of my children when I saw the video and I was talking to my daughter. She did not know what she was seeing. And just, all the feelings that everyone has it, that, broke me and … For a moment, I was just staring in disbelief. Like, I know I'm not seeing what I see.

And I think as horrible as it was to see the officer with his knee to his neck, what was more disturbing was to see the other officer do nothing about it.

Gupta That was horrible. I mean, I'll just say it. I saw it. He couldn't believe that a human being was doing that to another human being. I mean, there is a reason why the word human is in the word humanity. We didn't see that at all.

Money: Yes, and I kept looking at the other officer's face, looking to see something, looking to see something on his face that showed he wanted to help or had concerns. But I just saw the void. All he was concerned about was making sure that passersby pleading for Mr. Floyd's life did not come near to interfere with his murder.

Gupta Revolutions are not a one-time thing. But do you think we'll be different after this, mayor?

Money: I know they are different. When I see white cops kneel down with protesters, I know there is a difference. The pain, anger and helplessness is not only being heard, but there is also a level of empathy that we have not seen with so many other murders in this country.

And I hate that this man was killed in this way. But I would venture to say that he will really fall as a martyr. There, there is a change, and I think it is up to all of us to articulate what it is, what is the tangible result we want from all this? What is the point of satisfaction?

And the reality is that this will not be the last time that a police officer kills someone. But our response has to be different.

Gupta Right. I texted him after the press conference on Friday, and I just texted him simple, but I must tell you, I saw your comments multiple times: rewind, played, rewound, played again.

Did you think, you know, about these comments that you are making and how they would be reflected in the story?

Money: When I finished talking on Friday, I didn't know what he had said. I had to go home and see it. I didn't know what I said on Friday. And as an elected official and I mean, and I'm sure everyone can relate to this, you get up and put on your clothes and go to work and there's a – you show up and think about what you say and how you act in this professional environment

And what you got on Friday, all of that was removed, not just for me, but for all of us. And it turned out that there were some cameras that recorded what I felt, but I suppose it represented what so many people feel in this country.

Gupta Yes, I mean, he played a lot of different things in a very personal way. I mean, I think as a leader, as a parent, as a citizen, as a historical figure, you know, at this point in our history, he was powerful, mayor.

When I was thinking about how to respond to protesters, the idea of ​​enforcing the law and at the same time recognizing that this movement was happening in the United States, this movement was happening in Atlanta. How did you think about how to balance that in your own mind?

Money: Sanjay, this has been a really difficult balance because I feel powerless. I feel angry. I feel frustrated. But ultimately, I know that there are men and women who wear a uniform every day who love and care about our communities. And who does it for all the right reasons, and the vast majority of our police officers, at least in our city, do it with a good heart and with good intentions.

But there is always, you know, it only takes one meeting, just to throw all the good work out the door. And part of what I said on Friday, when I said, "I can't protect you," as a human being, I know there is a breaking point for everyone. And we all have different breakpoints, but it's fatigue, frustration, and anger, and especially in Atlanta, we have a diverse police force.

You know, our officers are black men who have to take off their uniforms and then walk out the door like a black man in America. So, they are feeling the same things as us, so it is a difficult balancing act and I cannot say that I have perfected it, but I am just trying to be aware of all those sensibilities and just doing and leading with the heart that I have as a mother. and as the daughter of the city who loves this city and everything it represents.

Gupta It is a difficult balance, I imagine, mayor, and I am only speaking as a citizen of the world. And I think to myself that sometimes the idea of ​​protesting peacefully, although it seems an eminently reasonable thing, if it has not worked, and you see what happened in Baltimore, with Freddie Gray; You see the result of all that: that there is an injustice that is not being addressed the way it should be.

Money: Yes. And I think that's the place where we all are. We all understand it. What continues to worry me is that the message, the pain, the pain and the need for change will be lost in destruction. And I think for all of us, you know, it will be necessary for us to really study the civil rights movement. There was a thoughtful organization, a plan, and an outcome they were looking to achieve, and what I saw happen in Atlanta on Friday was just chaos.

What was the result we were looking for? And even when you see it across America, your businesses, you know, are being set on fire and destroyed, which is horrible in itself. But it is also burning black businesses.

So that's what I mean by keeping in mind what we are trying to achieve and why we are trying to achieve it. So when she burns the corner store, she's burning the 10 jobs that go with it.

And the vast majority of these companies employ people from within the community. That is the part where we are not being considered.

Gupta Mayor, I am curious, when you reflect on your own life, and have heard your story, you have been very candid about your own background and how you were raised. I wonder when you remember your life, are there specific things that you think helped you prepare for this moment?

Money: You know, I often say that I am in generational sentences. And I often asked my grandparents to repeat their stories to me over and over again. Only this natural curiosity I always had about my family's history and my grandmother's grandparents were slaves in Crawfordsville, Georgia.

And at some point during Reconstruction, I heard that my grandmother's grandfather served in Congress, and that they always owned small businesses and eventually migrated to Atlanta. And on my dad's side, they … my dad was born on a sharecropper farm in Mississippi, and as part of the Great Migration he moved to Chicago. And my father became a well-known artist. Who, and I say this all the time, is a good man who sometimes makes bad decisions and you know that my father went to prison, and everything in my life changed at that moment.

And everything I thought was solid and true disappeared in the blink of an eye. And I think that is why I have, I have so many sensibilities related to our, only our struggles as an African-American community, because I know that every day, our community is full of people who get up and want to improve, and want to do well and never leave to try. And this life just makes us stumble over and over again.

But all these experiences and this legacy of my family in the United States, I carry and support.

Gupta Yes. I've covered a lot of stories around the world, mayor, you know, conflicts and natural disasters, and I always say that when I get home and I'm talking to my wife and children, there are certain things that I find much more terrifying than others, and one One of the things I put at the top of the list is when there is a lot of despair.

When people start to feel desperate because it becomes very difficult in the first place, one feels for those people who feel desperate. There is a certain empathy that we cannot, that you have as a human being.

But the other part is that things become unpredictable. We don't know how things are going to turn out. We don't know how people will necessarily behave when there is a lot of despair in the environment. How do you feel about the future right now?

We are in the middle of what is happening with these protests and this pandemic: what would you like to leave people with?

Money: We have to have hope. We have to believe that things will improve. If my grandmother's grandparents, who were slaves, who have seen the record of its value, $ 1,500 for Shepherd Peek. If he hadn't believed there was something better on the other side of him, he would have given up and died in a cotton field in Crawfordville, Georgia.

But even in the midst of whatever he was and what he faced as a slave, he believed that there was something better for him and for his children and for his children's children. And there is a phrase by Maya Angelou in one of her poems, and she says: "I am the hope of the slave."

And that is what we have to believe that we are, that we are this generation of people who, so many people, be it the slave trade in the Middle Passage, and the people who survived the Holocaust or any number of difficulties throughout the story, that there were people who said: "I have to do it for my children and my children's children." And that's where we are, I think, right now.

We have a saying: in the same way that Dr. King and Pastor [Ed] Young and C.T. Vivian and many others said, "I may not get to the top of the mountain with you. But this is not about me, it is about the future and it is about what will be best for all of us."

Gupta Your words are powerful. I mean, sometimes, you make it sound easy. And I wonder if you, and you don't have to answer this, but do you ever fall apart?

I mean, you seem so strong. You talk about your mother sobbing. When he called, he hadn't seen her sob, except when there had been a loss in the family. How about you?

Money: Not often. No, not often. I … it's not that I don't feel the emotions. I … saw him on Friday. But, you know, there is this supernatural force that I know comes from the grace of God. I mean, I'm tired, I'm irritable, I'm in a bad mood. Even as we speak. But, you know, this is not the time to be tired.

Gupta Well, mayor, thanks. I know you've encouraged protesters to get out and get tested this week, right?

That is one of the details that he recommends in terms of trying to stop this pandemic in the midst of these protests. Will that test be available to people?

Money: Yes. I think it is Denver that has made a very coordinated effort to establish test sites for people who have participated in protests. So when I have a break this morning, I'm going to go back to my team and see if we can't do the same in Atlanta.

Gupta Well, mayor, I hope we can talk often.

Money: At any time, it is a pleasure and thank you very much. I am very, very grateful for you.

Gupta Yep. We are all in this together. We really are. So thanks.

Money: All good. Thank you. Have a good.

Gupta I have great respect for the Mayor and I am proud to be one of his citizens. That was a conversation that I will not soon forget.

We will return tomorrow. Thanks for your attention.