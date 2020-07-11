& # 39; I beg you & # 39;: Still unemployed workers plead for Congress to extend the federal benefit of $ 600

Munzer, a yoga and fitness instructor in New York City, lost her job at various sports clubs in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. She She depends on the improved payment to cover rent and health insurance and to buy food for herself and her daughter, Olivia. The approximately $ 500 he receives in state benefits is not enough, he said.

With no set date for gyms to reopen, Munzer fears she may end up homeless and be forced to send her 12-year-old daughter to live with her ex-husband. She doesn't think she'll be able to find another job before the federal boost of $ 600 runs out in three weeks and hopes lawmakers will take action.

"No one is hiring. They are laying people off," said Munzer, 53. "I didn't choose this. I beg you to extend it."

Many millions of Americans are in the same situation. Although employers have begun bringing back some workers after shedding millions of jobs amid coronavirus-fueled blockades in the spring, nearly 18 million people remain unemployed and without much prospect. At the end of May, there were nearly four unemployed workers for every vacancy, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Additionally, the new surge in cases has led at least two dozen states to pause or reverse their reopening plans, leading to additional job losses. And several companies recently filed for bankruptcy, announced store closings or warned of thousands of layoffs to come.

The enhanced benefit provides more than 25 million Americans with more than $ 15 billion each week, said Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation. State payments only replace only about 40% of wages, on average.

Congress enacted the provision in late March as part of a landmark expansion of the nation's unemployment program at a time when health officials did not want people to look for work. Now, lawmakers have only a few weeks to decide whether to renew the $ 600 weekly increase in benefits.

But they are divided along the party lines. Democrats are generally in favor of extending the program, while Republicans fear that the generous upgrade creates a disincentive for people to return to work. According to researchers at the University of Chicago, about two-thirds of beneficiaries now earn more in unemployment than in wages.

Entire industries are paralyzed

For Russell Zwolinski, however, the opposite is true. A concierge at a Chicago hotel who was fired in mid-March, Zwolinski makes a lot of money over the summer selling tours. While the hotel has reopened and called some front desk employees and housewives, it said it does not expect to be rehired until the tourists return, which could take months.

Although he currently has a small financial mattress to sell his mother's condo after his death, the 53-year-old man said he will not be able to afford to stay in the Chicago area if he loses the $ 600 federal benefit and has to rely only on State jobless payments. She would probably have to go live with her younger sister in Virginia.

"It allowed me to survive, survive day by day," he said of the improved benefit. "I don't know what I would do if I only made $ 1,200 a month. I couldn't survive here for long."

However, the ranks of the unemployed now include people whose employers initially retained but released workers as the scope of economic damage grew.

In Altoona, Pennsylvania, Bryan, 39, was able to keep his computer maintenance job at an aerospace manufacturer until mid-June. (He asked that his full name not be used.)

But now both he and his wife, an elementary school teacher who is also out of a job, depend on their combined federal benefit of $ 1,200 per week to keep track of their bills and care for their two young children. It takes a little management, as you're still making less than you did on the job and don't want to fall behind on any pay.

"The credit is easy to ruin and difficult to recover," said Bryan.