& # 39; I can't breathe & # 39; it is deeply personal (Opinion)





And then I started playing the game. I got used to the classrooms, the conference rooms, and then the conference rooms where few people were like me. I understood the power of privilege and believed that obtaining financial security, a professional network and a solid reputation could ensure a platform. And I believed that from that platform you would be seen and heard.

So I hung up the titles and dressed as a doctor every day. I diligently cared for my patients and built a community with my colleagues. I was careful with my words and actions … really too careful, all the while painfully aware of how easily he could be labeled "angry," "defensive," or "confrontational."

Six months ago, at an academic meeting, I met colleagues at the end of a long day. Several minutes after the conversation I found myself exhaling and relaxing. I felt so much that during a round of sharing stories of mistaken identities, I shared mine.

In the past month, I told them, I had been mistaken for a member of the custodial, food service, patient transport and interpreter services staff, all the while dressed as a doctor. A colleague leaned towards me and said, "I had no idea you were so …". He stopped before finishing the sentence, and although curious, I let him pass. Whatever the word, of course he didn't know. How could he? In an effort to work harder and be better, to adjust to the mold and win a platform, I unconsciously (or consciously) stopped putting my whole being at work.

I returned to my institution determined to be braver, bolder, better. I collected the small capital I had acquired, pressed harder, and spoke with refreshing frankness. Shortly after the pandemic, I received an email from my department head identifying myself as an "essential employee" and allowed myself that moment. Yes. I was essential. The work I did mattered. I mattered. Several days later, I left the hospital after a particularly tiring day with two minority colleagues. As we headed home to the sound of neighbors cheering on healthcare workers from their doors, we felt seen. For a minute there we feel seen, heard and safe. The moment was fleeting. In the weeks that followed, when the coronavirus relentlessly uncovered the pervasiveness of systemic injustice, as we measured the price of the pandemic with the increasing deaths of brown and black lives, I saw privileged black leaders charge in their capital and shout from their platforms. than RACISM. IS. AN AUDIENCE. HEALTH. CRISIS. I saw them. I heard them but it felt like they were screaming into an abyss. Where was the collective outrage? And then came May. Any delusion of equality or progress that I managed to maintain after weeks, without decades, of watching blacks die, any belief in justice that I resurrected between the deaths of Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner, between Tamir Rice and Atatiana Jefferson, was shattered. as news of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd flooded us. And I broke. Three days after George Floyd's plea "I can't breathe" was received with apathy and violence, I stood next to another black man's bed. Her ICU bed was surrounded by machines and monitors, the tube of three different masks sliding down her face. I approached and introduced myself. "I am Dr. Farrand. I am a pulmonologist and I am here to help." He took off the oxygen mask and replied, "I can't breathe." Activated Those are the three most important words to me, that as a new doctor, I quit my job in primary care, moved my family across the country, and signed up for three more years of training as a pulmonary and critical care doctor. These three words are so triggering for me that even though I listen to them every day now, their pronunciation stops me cold and puts me into action. These three words are so inspiring to me that when this patient whispered them, my immediate response was, "I promise you are safe." And for that moment it was. At that time, in our defined roles as patient and doctor we were seen. We were listened to We were essential Together, each took a deep breath in the safety of that space, even when we were inundated with a life of images that told us how disposable we were. In the past week we have witnessed collective and unequivocal outrage. Black leaders are seen and heard from their platforms. His essential speech. But listen to them … really listen to them. They express sadness, anger, fear, exhaustion, but not surprise. They have known for centuries what many are dealing with: that the deep currents of institutional racism that swarm in our most respected institutions are the soul of overt violence that we now collectively reject. Although less defined and less apparent, structural racism is no less harmful, no less erosive to our humanity, and no less deserving of our outrage and rejection. So, yes, we can breathe out that charges were filed. There is no justice without responsibility. But dismantling racism requires holding each other and our institutions accountable every day. It requires treating 42,000,000 lives as if they were essential, not by training or trade, but by birth.





