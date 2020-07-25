& # 39; I would sit through a hurricane & # 39;

Joseph Belnome used to vacation in Greece and Italy. Now Wisconsin and Pennsylvania do.

"I have attended eight Trump rallies since 2016," said Belleville, NJ, 44. "It's like a vacation for me. This is how I use my vacation days from work."

Belnome, an employee of the Essex County Department of Public Works, proudly calls himself "Front Row Joe," the nickname for supporters traveling across the country to attend campaign rallies and compete for a good job.

"I showed up the day before for a Pennsylvania rally last year and I did it on Fox News," Belnome said. "You're talking about a 24 to 30 hour wait (on site). You're exhausted, but … I want to get my hands on the railing."

His friends, he admitted, have "thought I was a little crazy, but they respect my dedication."

Recently, however, the Front Row Joes have been punished, with protests canceled in Alabama and New Hampshire, and Trump turning to the Internet for "teletrallies." Groupies feel withdrawal pains.

"I am sad and disappointed," said regular Edward X. Young. "I have never had more fun in my life than at these patriotic celebrations.

If Belnome and Young got away with it, they would go ahead no matter what. Belnome does not believe that coronavirus fears should stop a rally: "People who are at (higher) risk should stay home and everyone else should live their lives."

"If they had a rally in a hurricane, Trump supporters would hang on a flag pole to listen to the president speak," Young added. "I've been out of snowstorm and rain rallies for hours to listen to the man. We cheer up out loud, and I'm usually voiceless the next day. It's terribly exciting and rewarding."

For Young, who works in sales and acts on low-budget horror movies, "it's the World Series and the Super Bowl mixed with New Year's Eve in Times Square; a Trump rally is all that."

The 60-year-old Brick, NJ resident, who was widowed childless, told The Post that he attended about 30 events. To stay awake and cheer up, he repeatedly listens to the President's audiobooks, including "Art of the Deal" and "Crippled America," as he drives his 2003 Mercury Marquis.

"I have probably driven 15,000 miles for rallies, which is a lot of gas, tolls and wear and tear on the car," Young said.

Once he arrives, he still has plenty of time to kill. "I will find the line in the dark of night and be prepared to stand or sit for at least 12 to 16 hours to achieve a good spot," Young explained. "You can develop these friendships online, you have to."

While tickets are free, among hotels, gas, and gear, Belnome, who once had Trump's name shaved on the side of his head before a rally in Panama City, Florida, said he easily spends $ 1,000 or more per event.

"Trump supporters have jobs and we know how to manage our finances," Young said. Why not spend my money supporting the President and the United States? You're supporting the whole free world. "

While Belnome has seen the virtual demonstrations online, he said "they are not close to the same thing."

And as much as Young likes to be on television, he can't understand why someone would stay home and watch a rally.

"Why do people pay to see movie actors on Broadway?" he said. "To see (the president) live is to witness history."