& # 39; I'm sorry & # 39; it is very little and very late, Roger Goodell (opinion)

I'm really sorry.

As Roger Goodell, the longtime league commissioner, explained in a video posted on Friday, "We were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully."

It is, again, sorry.

Very.

And now that a solid, 76% of Americans surveyed say they agree that "racial and ethnic discrimination is a big problem in the United States," and most say they support the Black Lives Matter movement, and now that hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets to protest police brutality against African-Americans, and now that even grandma and grandpa seem to suddenly wake up, the NFL wants them to know how sorry they are.

But here's the thing: Too bad.

For real. Too bad.

And too fucking late.

The NFL does not regret it because it realizes that it was wrong. I don't feel it because police brutality (gasp!) Is suddenly a thing. No, I'm sorry because, four years after former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick dared to quietly kneel down during the National Anthem performance, Donald Trump's approval ratings are dropping and, suddenly, for Many whites, it is no longer acceptable to banish players for the crime of peacefully protesting social mistakes.

No longer. Not after Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Certainly not after George Floyd and the chemical agents at Lafayette Square and the Presidential Biblical Walk to St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington.

No

Once upon a time, the 32 owners of the NFL team could stand side by side and argue (with a somewhat serious face) that their refusal to defend the protesting players was not about race, class, decency or justice. "We love and support our gladiators," was essentially the explanation. "But there are limits …"

Ah, the limits. It was patriotism. The NFL represented one thing, and it was the old red, white, and blue. Soccer was the United States and the United States was soccer, and being part of the largest league in the world was honoring the United States of America. Either you stood up, with your hand over your heart, or you had no place on the grill. These colors do not run, and this league did not run.

Except, well, the league ran, from serving as more than just a shallow puddle to selling Budweisers and Chevy and Big Macs trucks while standing as the lap dog of the fake patriot president.

I do not think so? Try to argue with the numbers.

Although nearly 70% of NFL players are African-American, a paltry three head coaches are black, and this offseason, none of the five seats were filled by black men. It's an embarrassing record, where top African American coordinators are routinely overlooked (see: Bieniemy, Eric) and then, behind the scenes, are greeted with the same tired excuses that were once applied to black college quarterbacks they were transferred to other positions on the NFL field. He lacks experience. Lacks understanding. He needs more time. It just isn't smart enough.

(He is too black)

Somehow, in the past few days, Goodell was hit with the stark reality that the United States of America since Floyd's death is not exactly where it was when Kaepernick was banished to the bottom of Marshall's liquidation rack. He woke up and saw a nation of people, black and white, brown and yellow, genuinely heartbroken and furious at the nation's inability to make the necessary social changes.

He had to say something, because an investment needed protection.

Unfortunately, it was too late.

The NFL can apologize and apologize and apologize a little bit more, but until it really starts hiring a large number of African American coaches and executives and until it acknowledges that Colin Kaepernick was deliberately excluded and until he confronts the White House thug the Next time. He enters one of his racially charged Twitter tirades, we can only see the league for what it is.

Broken.