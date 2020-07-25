& # 39; In My Skin & # 39; mixes humor and sensitivity in the teenage trip

It is difficult to extract humor from the dark cloak of mental illness, but "In My Skin" takes a sensitive approach to the subject, and does so with aplomb.

The five-episode BBC series, set to premiere on Hulu on Thursday, follows 16-year-old Bethan (Gabrielle Creevy), a Welsh high school student who is best friends with Travis (James Wilbraham) and outrageous Lydia ( Poppy). Lee Fray). At first glance, Bethan appears to be a talented and well-adjusted student with a talent for writing poetry and a sharp, sometimes obscene sense of humor, often directed at school authority figures.

But Bethan's sunny façade hides a secret that he has hidden from his friends: his home life is a chaotic mess. She tells Travis and Lydia that her mother is "really shy" and that her father is a harmless "tax official". In reality, Bethan's mother Katrina (Jo Hartley) suffers from a mental illness and is subjected to violent and psychotic episodes (including washing her car in the middle of the night) that take her to a closed hospital. His father Dilwyn (Rhodri Meilier) is a drunk and dingy motorcyclist with no noticeable income who does not lift a finger to help his sick wife, or Bethan, who hates him. Only her warm grandmother, Nan (Di Botcher), has her best interests at heart. She wants Bethan to come live with her for the moment and break free from her chaotic situation.

Creevy's chemistry with co-stars Wilbraham and Friar is credible and heartfelt.

As the series progresses and Bethan's journey continues, we have a deeper sense of the pain and humiliation that she carries with her, even when there are some bright spots along the way, vis a vis her poetry and expanding her circle of friends with Poppy (Zadeia Campbell-Davies), one of the "popular girls" at school whose flirting with Bethan, at first seemingly superficial and trivial, transforms into something deeper.

There are several reasons why "In My Skin" won a BAFTA 2019 award in Wales for Best Television Drama. For starters, Creevy provides a multifaceted prism through which the series, created and written by Kayleigh Llewellyn, refracts its darkness and light. You can feel Bethan's pain and shame as you revel in his successes and in his everyday teenage angst, which includes his brushes with nude class bully Stan Priest (Aled ap Steffan) and his tenuous relationships with the school faculty. Creevy's chemistry with co-stars Wilbraham and Friar is credible and sincere; The trio communicate in that insular way that only close friends can, and Nan de Di Bothcher is the kind of grandmother any young adult would like to have around.

None of this would work, of course, without Llewellyn's sensitivity as a writer; his ability to mix pathos with humor is the main reason why "In My Skin" is an enjoyable and stimulating series.