& # 39; Indian Matchmaking & # 39;: what to know about the latest Netflix series people are obsessed with

Netflix's latest bustling docuseries follows the work of Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker, who travels the world trying to help her clients find arranged marriages.

Taparia praises her clients to call her "Sima Auntie" and she is part matchmaker / part therapist / part family counselor.

She has experience in both arranged marriages, as she entered into one herself more than 30 years ago, and being in front of the camera.

Taparia appeared in the delirious 2017 documentary "A Right Girl," about three single Indian women dealing with pressure to find husbands.

Smriti Mundhra co-directed that document and is the creator of "Indian Matchmaking".

There is a cast of characters

From the woman fans think is more than super picky to a professional face reader, there are plenty of people to love and possibly loathe.

Said demanding client, Aparna, wins the "viewers are definitely going to have feelings about" award and offers such romantic remarks as "I don't hate him" about a potential suitor.

It's about much more than just arranged marriages

There is everything from family secrets to confrontations with mothers. Definitely keep an eye out for moms because they can be … a lot.

Not everyone loves the show

There have been backlash over the dating show with complaints of colorism with its mentions of the desire for "fair and charming" women.

"Watching Indian Matchmaking on Netflix and the informality with which people keep repeating the requirement that parties be 'fair' is … puzzling," tweeted novelist Ayelet Waldman, who is also a writer on the Netflix series "Incredible." "