& # 39; Ingraham Angle & # 39; investigates & # 39; repeat tests & # 39 ;, possible double count of cases of COVID-19

Committee to Free Prosperity Chairman Phil Kerpen suggested in "The Angle Angle" on Wednesday night that the increase in reported coronavirus cases is largely due to states counting "repeat testing" as if were from separate individuals.

"We have this huge discontinuity in the data around June 10, where you can see the number of positive results and the number of tests taking off across the country," Kerpen told host Laura Ingraham. "And, you know, states were told to do this.

"The panic providers (said) that you have to test everyone. & # 39; Mass testing is the best & # 39;. Then we started to see these huge amounts of evidence, including the large amounts of positive results" he continued. "And it's 'Oh my God, panic. Close everything again based on those numbers.' But a lot of the tests are repeated tests."

HOSPITAL CORONAVIRUS DATA TO BYPASS CDC FOR TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DATABASE

Kerpen explained that there are many documented cases of a person testing positive for the coronavirus and that each subsequent test counts as an additional case. Therefore, people who are tested multiple times will count as multiple people.

"Many of the tests … like Florida, many other states only report positive, not negative, results," he said. "A lot of employment-based testing comes in, they evaluate everyone. The positives have to be reported to the state, the negatives … they don't report it."

SOME FLORIDA LABORATORIES DO NOT REPORT NEGATIVE TEST RESULTS: REPORT

"So the data is a big mess. And it's really unfortunate because we've had a real increase in some places, much more modest than the big spike we saw a couple of months ago. But it's very difficult to tell that apart and understand how serious it is in reality is when you have this sea of ​​erroneous data that we now have as a result of this hypertest. "

Ingraham asked Kerpen if sending coronavirus hospitalization data to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would help the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will have to see how well HHS works. But I give it at least a seven or eight, because the CDC has been atrocious," Kerpen said. "They have been so bad that most people are using a website from The Atlantic magazine to track national statistics instead of using the CDC website, which is quite revealing."

So I don't think they can be worse. Let me put it that way. "