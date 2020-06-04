& # 39; It feels like a betrayal & # 39 ;. US diplomats USA They fear that the repressions in the country weaken their mission abroad

Although protests in Washington and across the United States did not come up at the meeting, one of those survivors, Henry Li, told CNN that they are concerned.

"The United States is the world leader. It is very difficult for Americans at the moment," he said Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump called on state governors to pursue "total domination" amid violent repressions against protesters and journalists in the cities. across America.

Current and former diplomats tell CNN that the events at home are "terrifying" and "heartbreaking" to watch, and also undermine their mission.

Former United States Ambassador to Bulgaria Nancy McEldowney noted that "under any other circumstances, it would be wonderful for the US Secretary of State to meet with the survivors of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, because that is what the United States stands for "

"We support those protesters then. We support the protesters at Maidan in Ukraine, in Tehran and in Hong Kong. But how can we do it now?" she said.

& # 39; Distressing & # 39;

The consequences of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis have spread across the borders of the United States, with signs of solidarity spreading throughout European capitals and even in the ruins of Idlib, Syria. Allies and adversaries have stepped in, and some international officials, such as Hong Kong's chief executive, Carrie Lam, are using the response to accuse the United States of double standards.

In Monday Trump encouraged governors to be more aggressive in responding to protests, telling them to seek "retaliation" for violent acts in their states.

Journalists covering protests across the country have been targeted by the police. An attack on an Australian television team by the police in Washington, DC, has led Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to call for an investigation

"Trump's rhetoric and his inept and extreme response have made things much more difficult for American diplomats around the world. In the past, the United States was perceived as the standard bearer for human rights, the beacon of light, calling for restraint, asking for reasonable compromise. And instead, we are now the subject at best, great anxiety, and at worst, mockery and contempt, "said McEldowney.

She said that if she were a diplomat in a country where this was happening, "she would be instructed to enter and meet with the President, meet with the cabinet, tell them to stop using force in an extreme way, exercise restraint, ask for political dialogue."

"Instead, our diplomats are asked to defend what Trump is doing, when it really is, I think, indefensible," he said.

A current State Department official said the "moral position of the United States is questioned." The official noted that when the Armenian police violently collided with protesters in 2008 The United States helped with training and reform. Another State Department official described the work with more than 130 countries in police training, noting that the recipients "are rigorously investigated for compliance with human rights."

"We spent a lot of money trying to do that," said the first official on the Armenian case. "We showed them how to do it and told them that you cannot respond violently to peaceful protests, even if they are destabilizing, you have to respond peacefully. Now how can we say that to people with a serious face?"

John Heffern, who served as the US Ambassador. USA In Armenia from 2011 to 2014, he said that if what was happening now had been happening when he was sent there, his usual point of contact in the previous Armenian government "would literally have laughed in my face."

"We would have had no credibility in talking to him about this," said Heffern, who served in the foreign service for more than three decades. He called the situation in question "unknown territory".

A current foreign service official described the situation to CNN as "heartbreaking."

"Many of us take this job believing that the United States, imperfect as it is, could serve as the city on the hill, and that our work strengthened it. Now, for us, for our colleagues and friends of color, it feels like a betrayal. We hope for calm, and many of us are using this as an opportunity to get actively involved in the complex issues of race and privilege and the unfinished business of the United States. But it is brutal, lonely and many of us feel lost. " the person said.

& # 39; There is no doubt that the world is watching & # 39;

Rob Berschinski, former deputy assistant secretary of state in the Office of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor during the Obama administration, said, "There is no doubt that the world is watching what is happening in the United States, and both our allies and Repressive governments around the world point out that a government that apparently supports freedom of expression and assembly and peaceful protests and free media are not doing so at the moment. "

"There is no doubt that this will undermine the work of our diplomats," he added.

International allies have released statements condemning Floyd's death. The top diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell, called it "an abuse of power".

"They attach great importance to the national security of their country, but take a partial view of our national security, especially the current situation in Hong Kong. Everyone can clearly see double standards," he said this week.

Already, traditional United States adversaries like Iran and Russia have taken advantage of events in the United States to try to undermine the credibility of the United States.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a cheep that "America's cities are scenes of brutality against protesters and the press," and he denounced Europe for being "deafeningly silent," and said "if you want to keep your lips sealed now, you should always keep it that way."

Tehran has maintained a regime of brutal oppression against dissidents and is ranked 173 out of 180 countries for press freedom, according to Reporters without borders . Russia, which is ranked 149, scolded United States for using rubber bullets and tear gas against journalists.

Heffern, who also headed the State Department's European and Eurasian Affairs Department for nine months under Trump, said the administration's response has been "a godsend" to authoritarian governments around the world.

McEldowney also noted that "the more Trump's incompetence, his mismanagement of this situation, the more he sows the unrest and instability in our society, the happier our adversaries are."

"When the United States is tied with internal divisions, we cannot lead, we cannot be an effective player internationally," he said.