& # 39; It is not a failed experiment, but one that always improves & # 39;

Winston Churchill noted in 1947 that "democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried." And what about the oldest democracy in the world, the United States of America? It remains the worst country in the world, except for all the others.

Thirty-five years of indoctrination on the far left campus have now permeated the media and the leadership of our cultural institutions to create a huge intellectual community for America's contempt. Throughout the earth, we are told that we have been unable to fulfill our ideals or that our ideals are evil. Perhaps slavery was even a central purpose of our foundation rather than being antithetical to our ideals. Perhaps there has been very little progress since the Civil Rights era.

That makes no sense. In fact, the Northeast states were the birthplace of anti-slavery movements and the first slavery ban went into effect in Vermont in 1777. The Constitution was, as Martin Luther King Jr. cunningly noted, a "promissory note "" That it would finally work freely for black America. Economic and social advancement for black Americans is not a myth. The Economic Policy Institute found that the difference in high school graduation rates between whites and blacks fell from 27 percent in 1962 to 5 percent in 2004. Last fall, the unemployment rate for blacks and Hispanics hit a record low. Since 1980, the percentage of black adults with college degrees has tripled. White Americans exceeded that of black Americans in more than seven years from 1970, that gap has been cut in half, to three and a half years. According to 1970, Harvar's professor d William Julius Wilson, who studies upward mobility among African Americans, increased the percentage of black Americans who earned more than $ 75,000 more than double (inflation adjustment).

However, the progressive class that runs the media ignores all of this progress because the media business model is to sell disaster announcements. No one watches CNN on a slow news day, so CNN always tells us that things are falling apart. If a true horror occurs, such as the death of George Floyd, there is no effort to remind us how statistically rare such incidents can be. Of all the black homicide victims last year, only 0.2 percent of them were unarmed police victims. In Chicago last year there were 492 homicides and only three of them involved the police. However, according to Chinese state propaganda, Al Jazeera, famous American professors and progressive columnists, America is either a failed state or a failed experiment.

If so, it is strange that we remain by far the preferred destination of immigrants. The United States is home to some 44 million foreign-born people, most of any country. The ever-changing nature of who we are is accompanied by ever-changing attitudes. Demanding change and progress is like demanding that the sun rise every morning. It is already happening. It has always been going on.

Cross-racial tolerance has steadily grown over the years as Americans continue to embrace our differences more than ever. As recently as 1995, only 48 percent of Americans supported interracial marriage; that type of relationship now enjoys almost unanimous support. America is also gradually unbundling. In 2000, the average white resident in the 100 largest cities in the United States lived in a neighborhood that was 79 percent white; by 2015 that figure dropped to 72 percent. Support for same-sex marriage has doubled, to 61 percent, in just 15 years. As recently as 1989, 57 percent of Americans thought homosexual acts should be illegal, not only wrong but also against the law. That figure is now 26 percent and is steadily falling. Opposition to gay relationships is literally disappearing. The United States began as an experiment in religious tolerance as the world had never seen and continues to grow more and more tolerant of more and more kinds of differences. Online dating, an investigator notes, is an innovation that dramatically inspires people to reach religious and racial boundaries.

To believe that the defining ideal of the United States was racism, that it is a failed state, or even that it is more divided today than it has been, it is necessary to blind yourself to all evidence to the contrary. To affirm that the United States is defined by its defects would be like saying that the Beatles were the band that gave us "Revolution 9" and "Mr. Moonlight." Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who was born in Somalia and has lived in Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Kenya and the Netherlands, and is married to Scottish-born Niall Ferguson, noted this week on Twitter: "What the media is also not telling you is that America is the best place on the planet to be black, female, gay, trans or whatever you have. We have our problems and we have to address them. But our society and our systems are far from racist. "The American way is a combination of order, freedom and pluralism that remains the envy of the world.

And it always has been, since the birth of this country. In the United Kingdom, two out of five men over the age of 21 were unable to vote until 1918. France did not allow women to vote until 1944. Canada excluded Japanese Canadians and Chinese Canadians from the voting table until after the Second World War. Indigenous peoples did not have full voting rights in all Canadian provincial elections until 1969. Those who want President Trump to be more racially sensitive have to deal with the cognitive dissonance of knowing that dazzling and progressive dreamer Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada has turned black so many times that it can't even remember them all.

If you think there are ethnic and racial tensions in the US USA And you wish that we can be more like those happy little Nordic countries, consider that in Denmark, where the population is 87 percent Danish, a right-wing government has passed more than 100 laws targeting immigration, including the burqa ban in 2018, confiscate cash and valuables from incoming refugees, officially designate 29 areas as "ghettos" and double the penalties for crimes committed in those areas, as if to target immigrants and ethnic minorities living there. Imagine that President Trump designates Harlem as a "ghetto" and proposes duplicate prison terms for crimes committed on 125th Street instead of 124th Street and you are imagining something that has very little chance of being enacted. However, this is the policy in Denmark.

America is the best place on the planet to be black, female, gay, trans, or whatever you have. – Ayaan Hirsi Ali

As serious as the riots were, they were not close to the worst civil unrest in the country's history; we simply choose to forget how much worse things have been. Americans can attack each other on social media, but it's nothing compared to actual live shooting in the Civil War. Just to give a small and brief side show of that American versus American dispute: about 120 people were killed right here in New York City during the Draft riots of 1863. The Rodney King riots in 1992 left 63 dead, more than double those killed by last month's riots.

Should we be concerned about the horrible deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery? Yes, but in both cases justice is being done. Would the authors have gotten away with it if they hadn't been filmed? Perhaps, but we are fortunate to live in an era where the evidence gathered by citizens can improve justice. It is a better time when the police are increasingly responsible for the illegal acts, as body cameras become more widespread and records of misbehavior become accessible to the public. The underlying dilemma is not an American but a human problem; Questions about creating meaningful oversight for those in positions of power: Who will watch over the watchers? – It dates back to the ancient Greeks and Romans.

With the police, as with politicians, people's opinions change when you delve deeper into the people they really know. Voters may say they are skeptical of the police as an institution, but when you rephrase the question to ask how your local police are doing, the story changes. A 2016 Gallup poll found that 56 percent support the police overall (roughly where they've been every year since 2005), but 93 percent said they had "a great deal" (76 percent) or " some "(17 percent) respect for the police in their community. Even when it comes to this hotly contested issue, Americans can agree on many things. For example, far from spending the police, as the enemies of the United States would have it, we want more police, with adequate supervision. Some good things may come from the civil unrest that has rocked the United States, such as reforming asset forfeiture policies, less protection for misbehaving police officers, and a rethink of qualified police immunity. There is no reason why our policing cannot be more responsive to citizens' concerns, nor should good policemen have anything to fear.

The end of the riots must be incremental changes that make things better for everyone. Last week Progressives had a big LOL with Conservatives for not supporting looting, arson, and chaos: Rightists didn't love the Boston Tea Party? Well, yes, because we thought it was time for a revolutionary overthrow of the undemocratic order that exists in the United States. Today we need a reminder, not a riot: our system can always have room for improvement, but it remains the model for everyone else. Even at our worst, we are still the best.

Kyle Smith is a general critic on the National Review.