& # 39; Jeopardy & # 39; plans summer replays now that it's out of new episodes due to coronavirus closure

"Danger!" He revealed his broadcast plans for the summer now that he has reportedly run out of new episodes on the air after shutting down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many television projects, the immensely popular game show closed production in March out of concern for its staff and audience amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, it had enough episodes in the can to keep airing new ones until now.

As a result, the show announced that it will kick off its "Big Champions and Big Wins" summer event on June 15 that will show replays from previous champions before airing its 2019 "Tournament of Champions" in July.

Coronavir outbreak: how to travel with pets

The show will take into account 15 players who previously won and the victories that led them to compete in the 2019 tournament. A new visit to James Holzhauer's 32-game winning streak will be included in that list, as well as his eventual defeat to hands of champion Emma Boettcher. It's unclear what the show plans to do after it airs its 2019 tournament again.

AIRLINES INTRODUCES CLEANING PROCEDURES IN RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTbreak

According to TheWrap, "Danger!" they ran out of recorded episodes before COVID-19, forcing the entertainment industry to close its doors or implement new guidelines to work safely under strict guidelines of social distancing. The store notes that "Danger!" It is particularly difficult to film during the pandemic since their in-person contestant auditions cannot happen, meaning there are no new contestants to record even if they could return to the studio. While aspiring contestants can still take qualification tests from home, it's only one step in a process that would otherwise be long.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We take the well-being of our staff, team, contestants, audience guests and presenters very seriously, and we will not resume recording until it is completely safe," the show wrote in an update for fans on May 20. "Similarly, all previously scheduled contestant searches have been postponed. We will not resume contestant testing until it is safe to do so."