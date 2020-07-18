& # 39; John Lewis: Good Trouble & # 39;: the documentary serves as a warning







Rather, putting together archival clips and recent interviews, Dawn Porter's poignant new CNN Films documentary uses the life story of the Georgia Democrat to highlight the tremendous work of his cohort of mid-century activists, and to illustrate how That legacy is in jeopardy today.

"We are still in the civil rights movement because we are still in the fight for civil rights," says Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley in the film. "Congressman Lewis gave us the blueprint. And the blueprint is to organize, mobilize, and legislate."

Lewis's approach to politics is guided by his belief in good and necessary problems, that is, by his willingness to face the many injustices of the world, regardless of the consequences. (Lewis recalls that he was arrested 40 times in the 1960s, and has been arrested five other times since he was in Congress.)

"I tell friends and family, colleagues and especially young people that when you see something that is not right or fair, you have to do something, you have to speak, you have to get in the way," as Lewis said in 2018.

The most famous example of how Lewis and his companions, including Hosea Williams, got in the way: when they organized the 1965 voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. The first march, which took place on March 7 and became known as "Bloody Sunday," went smoothly until the 600 protesters reached the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where white state soldiers brutally attacked them with clubs. Billy and tear gas. Lewis's skull was fractured: "I thought he was going to die on that bridge," he says in the film. The marches were part of a movement that helped secure the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a critical element of federal legislation that protects against racial discrimination in voting. But as "Good Trouble" makes clear, in more than half a century since those key moments in Alabama, access to the ballot has been compromised again. In 2013, the Supreme Court struck down the Voting Rights Act by releasing states with a record of deprivation of voting rights from having to obtain federal approval, or "prior authorization," before changing their electoral laws. In a 5-4 opinion that was ideologically divided, Chief Justice John Roberts characterized this crucial part of the Voting Rights Act as outdated: "The racial disparity in (number of voters and number of voters in the states covered) was compelling evidence justifying the preauthorization remedy and coverage formula. There is no such disparity anymore. " (In her disagreement, Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote, dryly, that "throwing out the preauthorization when it has worked and continues to work to stop the discriminatory changes is like throwing your umbrella in a rain storm because you are not getting wet.") The film also underscores how real the threat to voting rights is by revisiting the 2018 midterm elections. The contests certainly had their Democratic bright spots. For example, an unprecedented number of LGBTQ candidates won their bids in what observers called the "rainbow wave." But the government run in Georgia chilled some of the glee. After initially refusing to budge, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams narrowly lost to Republican rival Brian Kemp, who oversaw elections in one state while running to be governor of that state. The race was haunted by reports of the same type of political wickedness (voter suppression that disproportionately affected African-Americans) that Lewis and his contemporaries fought against. Similarly, as the country prepares for general elections, concern grows over a possible electoral calamity. Between the barriers that existed before the coronavirus pandemic (gerrymandering, chaotic polling places, voter ID laws) and the prospect of exploiting Covid-19 for political gain, November could be disastrous. "Voter suppression is no longer billy clubs and Jim Crow. They are closed voting centers + 6 hours of waiting without pay. COVID is no excuse." Abrams tweeted in June . "Who needs to vote in person? The disabled. The homeless or the displaced. Voters with language barriers. People who didn't get their ballots on time. The Americans." This does not mean that "Good Trouble" is sad and fatal. One of the rich and moving biographical details it includes is the story of how, as a young boy in Troy, Alabama, Lewis wanted to become a minister; He practiced lecturing the chickens on the family farm. Furthermore, the film points out how deeply Lewis and his peers have influenced some of the rising stars of the Democratic Party. "The radicalism of the civil rights movement, social radicalism, civic radicalism, all of that inspires many of the conclusions and beliefs that I have today," says New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Above all, however, "Good Trouble" is a clear history lesson, a communion between past and present. "We will create the beloved community," says Lewis, resolutely, in the final shot. "We will get there. I still think we will win." His words are a plea to finish the job that he and so many others started.





