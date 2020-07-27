& # 39; Joker & # 39; saw jet skis on the East River

Even super villains need a vacation.

The "Batman" Joker was spotted on a jet ski on the East River this weekend, apparently taking a break from terrorizing Gotham City.

On Sunday, a man dressed as the comic's arch-nemesis, with white face makeup and a painted red smile, was photographed jumping the waves under the Brooklyn Bridge.

Interestingly, the cuffs of his purple coat were stamped with the insignia of his nemesis, Batman.

The trick put a smile on some faces.

New York is a strange place, man. I think I saw The Joker in the water today, "a person tweeted Saturday along with a clip of the criminal mastermind on his red jet ski.

It is not the first time that the Joker has fun in the waterways of the Big Apple.

Actress Olivia Wilde saw a person dressed as the DC Comics character crossing the East River on a jet ski last August.

The latest antic also reminded me of the now viral photo of Facebook honcho Mark Zuckerberg buckling up an electric surfboard in Hawaii while wearing enough white sunscreen on his face for the Joker to blush.

The 36-year-old billionaire's geeky moment drew comparisons to Cesar Romero's depiction of the villain as a surfer in the iconic "Surf's Up! Joker is Below!" Episode from the 1960 television series "Batman."