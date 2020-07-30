& # 39; Keep wearing the damn mask & # 39;

He's urging you to step on … masked.

Bryan Cranston has revealed that he overcame a COVID-19 case, writing on Instagram that "I was quite strict in adhering to the protocols and still … contracted the virus." Yes. It seems daunting now that more than 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms.

"You probably feel a little bit tied up now, restricting your mobility and, like me, you're tired of this," he said before admission. "Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience."

"I count my blessings and urge you to continue wearing the damn mask," said Cranston, 64. “Keep washing your hands and stay socially distant. We can prevail, but only if we follow the rules together. ”

The "Breaking Bad" star explained he had the disease "a little while ago" and included a video of himself donating his plasma with positive antibodies for research. He underwent the one-hour procedure at UCLA's Blood and Plasma Donation Center and, oddly, spent time watching Andy Griffith's "A Face in the Crowd".

Cranston and "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul announced in April that they were channeling sales of his mezcal brand, Dos Hombres, to various coronavirus relief organizations, including the United States Bartender Guild, the Relief Fund from the Hospitality Industry and Leonardo DiCaprio & # 39; s United States Food Fund.