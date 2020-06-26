& # 39; Lasagna Lady & # 39;: a woman from Washington state suspended by coronavirus gives away a lot of food

Washington state resident Michelle Brenner started cooking lasagna after she was fired from her job at the men's clothing store after the coronavirus outbreak and began handing out free pieces to help those in need.

After his leave, Brenner, 45, made a pan of lasagna with his Italian grandmother's recipe and then posted a message on his community's Facebook page, offering to make homemade pieces for locals, The Washington Post reported.

"If any of you want some fresh, calorie-free homemade lasagna, please let me know and I'll be happy to make it," he wrote.

Brenner also used his $ 1,200 stimulus check to buy the ingredients, and people soon clamored for more.

One of his retired neighbors was the first to appear at his house, followed by a friend without a job, both looking for a pan of their homemade lasagna. After that, the floodgates opened and more requests followed, according to The Post.

He has reportedly been working on the project for three months and has made 1,200 pans of lasagna. Brenner continues to cook to this day, helping to feed people of all kinds within his community.

"The world as we know it is falling apart, but my two little hands are capable of making a difference," he explained. "I can't change the world, but I can make lasagna."

The president of the Gig Harbor Sportsman & # 39; s Club even offered Brenner the use of the clubhouse kitchen as his food became increasingly popular.

"We saw what a great thing he was doing, and we have this nice commercial kitchen that was not being used because of COVID," said Le Rodenberg.

"She decided to do what she could for the community instead of sitting at home," he added. "I can tell you that she is very careful with each of those lasagna."

After the first 60 trays, Brenner started a Facebook fundraiser for ingredients to keep up with demand, The Post reported. She has raised more than $ 10,000, which she will reportedly pay for more than 500 pans.

"When word got out on social media, people around the world started donating to my cause," said Brenner. "Many of the people I make lasagna for have lost their jobs, and this is my way of saying:" I understand and I am here to help you. "