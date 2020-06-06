& # 39; Law and order: SVU & # 39; to Address George Floyd's Death and Coronavirus Pandemic in New Season, Showrunner Says

"Law and order: SVU"will address the death of George Floyd – and the protests that followed – in future episodes of the long NBC series, according to showrunner Warren Leight.

Leight appeared in The Hollywood Reporter podcast "Top 5 TV" on Friday, explaining that Floyd's death "has to appear and it will" (via People Magazine)

"There are ways, we will find our way to tell the story," Leight told the store. "Presumably, our police officers will continue to try to do the right thing, but it will be more difficult for them and they will understand why it is difficult for them."

Leight continued to share that the "SVU" writing room will see changes in an "effort to bring in new voices, new voices, different voices."

Regarding the drama program itself, Leight explained that "SVU" has "really tried in the past year to show how class and race affect the results of justice in society," however, he noted that it is "starting. to suspect "really hard" was not enough ".

"This has to be a time when people feel uncomfortable, where people in power have to feel uncomfortable," he said.

And when it comes to what the cops look like in "SVU," Leight said, "He can't do every episode about a bad cop." Still, she stated that Lt. Olivia Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) "He makes mistakes … but he is empathetic, and I think that is what separates the police officers on our television program from much of what we are seeing these days in our live broadcasts."

Leight added that "he has been uncomfortable with a series of shows that glorify the use of violence in interrogation or the use of threats."

Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against members of the black community, in the wake of the death of Floyd, who died while in police custody after an officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for eight minutes, moments that were captured on cell phone video. In the video, Floyd, 46, yells "I can't breathe" and "don't kill me," before passing out. He was later declared dead.

Chauvin was fired and later charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The other three officers on the scene, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

Future episodes of "SVU" will also touch the new coronavirus pandemicLeight said.

"We are going to reflect New York in the pandemic. What happens to someone who is sexually assaulted during the coronavirus outbreak," he shared.

In February, it was announced that "Law and order: SVU" would receive a three-year renewal.