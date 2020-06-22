& # 39; Leadership is horrible & # 39;: Violence law enforcement panel intensifies in the area & # 39; CHOP & # 39; from Seattle

The president of the Washington State Fraternal Police Order, Marco Monteblanco, told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that the violence in the Seattle autonomous zone, which included a fatal shooting over the weekend, "is very concerning. for us".

Appearing as part of a law enforcement panel, Monteblanco said: "I see this as a problem with lack of leadership." He went on to say that that includes a lack of leadership with city officials, as well as with the police administration and unions.

"We need to come together and have real discussions about reform, but we have to stop the hatred that is taking place," Monteblanco said.

The Seattle Police Department has released body camera images of officers who responded to a fatal shooting in the so-called CHOP zone early Saturday morning and were overrun by what they called "a violent mob" that prevented police from arriving. to the scene.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the shooting in Cal Anderson Park, located within a multi-block area that protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood cordoned off and called the Capitol Hill organized protest, or CHOP. The area evolved after weeks of protests in the city over police brutality and racism, sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis.

Less than 48 hours after a 19-year-old man was shot dead in the autonomous zone, another shooting reportedly broke out Sunday night that resulted in the hospitalization of a person in serious condition.

"We are seeing this situation in which we are denied, our citizens, our community [they are denied] public security services," Monteblanco said. "Without public security services, we cannot really protect those in crisis."

He went on to say, "Why don't we step back, breathe fast and come back and have real discussions about reform, rather than having situations where we deny public security services?"

The "organized Capitol Hill protest" has come under fire from city mayor and police chief Carmen Best for failing to take control of the six-block radius.

KOMO News reported that it took Mayor Jenny Durkan 40 hours to comment on Saturday's shooting. She confirmed that her office is working with police and firefighters "to make changes on Capitol Hill in partnership with trusted black-led community organizations, protesters, small businesses, residents, and couriers that will focus the phase-out."

President Trump criticized Durkan and Governor Jay Inslee for allowing the area.

Former New York Police Lt. Darrin Porcher told "Fox & Friends" Monday that "leadership is horrible, to say the least."

He emphasized that what is happening in Seattle is "a classic example of leadership at its worst."

Porcher said "the police have to go in and retrieve that property."

He noted that "city leaders can be held accountable, civilly in civil court because we look at all business owners who have no representation from city leaders."

