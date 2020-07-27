& # 39; Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink & # 39; by Sean Hannity available for pre-order (exclusive excerpt and audio)

Fox News presenter Sean Hannity's first book in a decade, "Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink," is available for pre-order starting Monday, July 27, and excerpts and clips from exclusive audio from Chapter Six is ​​below.

"I wrote this book to sound an alarm, as a warning to my fellow patriots about the left's unwavering commitment to making the United States a land that our parents, founders and editors would not recognize," said Hannity.

The soon-to-be-released book aims to take readers on a journey through a "concise ideological history of America to demonstrate how the nation came to this moment of risk and why now is a hands-free time to save La republic."

Hannity explores topics including the Democratic 2020 agenda, the rise of radicals, socialism, Trump's upheaval syndrome, the deep state, investigating Russian collusion, impeachment scheme, anti-Trump media, leftist incubators , Trump's triumphs, and the administration's response to the coronavirus.

"This book is not just an urgent warning about Democrats regaining power, but a reminder of just how dire things can and have been under President Trump," Hannity wrote.

Hannity is the author of three New York Times bestsellers: "Conservative Victory," "Deliver Us from Evil," and "Let Freedom Ring." Threshold Editions, a print by Simon & Schuster, will publish the latest book and Hannity will read the audio edition himself.

Hannity's most recent book, "Conservative Victory," was published in 2010, but many things have changed in the past decade. Hannity was inspired by Ronald Reagan's quote, "Freedom is only a generation away from extinction," and plans to demonstrate that the phrase is more relevant than ever with her latest book.

"Live Free or Die: America" ​​defines the multiple fronts on which the Fox News presenter feels that Americans must fight against the tactics of the left and how the future of the country's freedom depends on the reelection of Donald Trump .

"It is important that the American people understand exactly what the Democrats are offering them: radical changes in our economic system and a severe disruption to the American social fabric," said Hannity.

Threshold Editions has previously published books by a variety of authors, including Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, Rush Limbaugh, and Dick Cheney. "Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink" will be available wherever books are sold on August 4.

