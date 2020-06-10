& # 39; Live PD & # 39; presenter Dan Abrams says the show is & # 39; coming back & # 39; after being taken off the air: & # 39; We are not abandoning you & # 39;

"Live PD" doesn't seem to be gone forever.

A&E recently made the decision to stop broadcasting "Live PD," a reality show that follows police officers on duty, following George Floyd's death while in police custody. Floyd's death has sparked protests around the world in opposition to police brutality against blacks.

Similarly, Paramount Network took "Cops" off the air and then canceled the show entirely.

Now "Live PD" presenter Dan Abrams says fans can hope to see the show again someday.

"To all of you asking if #LivePD (is) coming back … The answer is yes," Abrams, 54, said on Twitter on Tuesday. "All of us associated with the program are as committed as ever."

In addition, he added: "We are still discussing some details, but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning them."

Programs like "Cops" and "Live PD" have faced backlash for highlighting officers who practice questionable behavior behind the scenes.

A similar docuseries, "Cops" was canceled on Tuesday after 32 seasons. The show debuted on Fox in 1989 before relocating to Paramount Network, Spike TV at the time, in 2013.

A&E representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.