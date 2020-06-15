& # 39; Long ago & # 39;: White NHL players find their voice in racism

Brian Boyle is a gray-haired 35-year veteran of 13 National Hockey League seasons who grew up outside of Boston.

After watching a video of George Floyd's death, Boyle wanted to say something. However, the Florida Panthers forward was unsure of how and did not want him to go the wrong way. He ended up calling former teammate J.T. Brown to ask some questions and listen. Brown, 29, is black and the only player so far to protest racial injustice and police brutality during the NHL national game anthem in 2017.

The two discussed how Floyd's death had affected Brown.

"I was at his mercy," said Boyle, who is white. "I just don't understand this pain. I've never had to experience this pain."

Floyd's death in police custody has brought extraordinary recognition of race and race relations and sports has been part of it, from European football to the NFL. It has also made waves in NASCAR, which like the NHL has predominantly white athletes and, by most accounts, a larger fan base among whites than people of color.

NHL players do not have a sustained record of speaking out on social issues, perhaps part of the reluctance generally found in hockey. There was no collective outrage after Akim Aliu, Devante Smith-Pelly, and Wayne Simmonds joined the list of players who publicly described their personal experience with racism in hockey.

This time, the culture of silence was nowhere to be found in a league that is more than 95% white.

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and more than 100 other NHL players made statements denouncing racial inequality, acknowledging their privilege, and vowing to learn and improve. Tyler Seguin protested in Dallas, Zdeno Chara in Boston, while Patrice Bergeron, Tom Wilson and others made donations. Jonathan Toews met with activists in Chicago.

"We have to be as involved in this as black athletes," said Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler. "It can't be just his fight."

It was the kind of response Evander Kane of San Jose expected when he called on white athletes to make their voices heard. Some called it "a perfect storm": Athletes, like everyone else, were home during the coronavirus pandemic and were able to focus on the graphic nature of Floyd's death in Minneapolis and the visceral reaction.

"People, I think, are listening more," said Kim Davis, executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs for the NHL. Hired in 2017, she is the highest ranked African American in the league hierarchy and reports directly to Commissioner Gary Bettman.

"While these things have been going on for a long time, I think the COVID pandemic has brought many of the racial pandemic to light," Davis said. "To be able to stop and stop and witness for nine minutes, someone's knee on someone's neck and see how his life is taken … that's your humanity (telling you) that there is something very wrong with that.

"I think that's why people talk. I think that's why the players talk," Davis said.

Seguin marched in Dallas along with retired goalkeeper Marty Turco and knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time prosecutors say Floyd was caught below the knee of a white police officer while his heart stopped. Seguin, a 28-year-old Canadian from outside Toronto, long believed that race issues were none of his business.

"It is unfortunate that it took something of this magnitude for people's eyes to open or for me to be responsible for noticing and looking in the mirror and saying, 'I have to be better,'" Seguin said. "Am I part of the stigma because I have not thought about this, or have I not fully realized or understood the story?"

Ever since Willie O’Ree broke the NHL color barrier in 1958, hockey has been riddled with examples of racism. In the last decade alone, Simmonds had a banana thrown at him and P.K. Subban and Joel Ward were subjected to racist social media posts after scoring winning playoff goals. Smith-Pelly was outwitted in the penalty area. Recently, in April, New York Rangers prospect K’Andre Miller had a video chat during the pandemic hacked by someone who posted a racial slur hundreds of times.

Youth and youth hockey is also full of similar stories, even amid determined and long-term efforts to diversify the sport.

"Clearly, there is a problem of racism in our sport," said Kane, a 28-year-old Vancouver Canadian who is part of a new effort by black players to do something about it. "It's been sidelined and covered since I've been playing hockey. And that's a major problem that we need to eliminate in a big way. That's where we can create a more diverse game, that's where it's going to start."

Retired goalkeeper Ben Scrivens said he has "a good deal of cynicism" seeing so many of his fellow white hockey players just now talking about racism. But he said it nonetheless makes sense because players "can no longer claim ignorance."

"The fact that they are exposing themselves is a start," Scrivens said. "And it also opens the door for them to be held accountable in the future."

It seems like a lifetime ago, but it's only been six months since Aliu's comments about racism in hockey shook the league. Bill Peters, whom Aliu said used racist language towards him earlier in his careers, resigned as Calgary Flames coach and the NHL formed advice to address the issues. The growth in the number of players talking about racism now in the NHL seems logical, at least to Aliu.

"It's a good step in the right direction, so I'm happy to see that," he said, and then paused. "But I feel like a long time ago."