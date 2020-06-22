& # 39; Married at First Sight & # 39 ;, star Jamie Otis reveals his thoughts on the lack of same-sex couples in America

"Married at First Sight" star Jamie Otis shares his thoughts on questions about why the American version of the television show lacks same-sex partners in an interview with Fox News.

The hit series Lifetime is perhaps one of the most unconventional dating shows of all, as cast members agree to legally marry when they meet for the first time. They are then given a number of weeks to determine if they want to disconnect or stay together. In 2014 Otis married her now husband of six years, Doug Hehner.

The series, which also has an Australian version, reportedly featured its first same-sex partner in 2016, but fans have long questioned why there hasn't been a more diverse cast of couples in terms of sexual orientation.

"I'm not going to lie, I've definitely talked to the producer about why we don't have older partners and why we don't have same-sex or more interracial partners," Otis said.

The new mother of two said she received responses similar to those previously made by the cast and crew members, which boils down to the apps the network receives.

"I think it would be amazing to see (more)," Otis said of same-sex couples. "I know that the American version of Married at First Sight would love to show that diversity. It all comes down to the logistics of the casting, from what I've been told, and who's applying and things of that nature."

The Australian version has just made history with its first same-sex partner who married after same-sex marriages were legalized in the country.

John Aiken, one of the show's relationship experts, previously explained that selection decisions also take compatibility into account.

"We are not happy that we had just one successful game in five series." We would like a higher attack rate & # 39; & # 39;, Aiken told The New Daily.

Still, Otis said he would "love" to see more diverse couples, whether it be a greater variety of race, age, or sexual orientation represented.

"I would love to see more of that in the American version. I'm supporting that. I hope it comes soon, whoever it is," he said. "Love is love and let's support that."

In recent weeks, the reality star has been quite busy tending to her own love and family life. She recently gave birth to her son, Hendrix, through an unmedicated home birth due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a labor and delivery nurse, Otis admitted that giving birth without nearby doctors was a bit daunting, but she summed it up as an "incredible" overall experience. The birth was also recorded for "MAFS," which aired on Wednesday.

"It was quite an experience. It was very painful and exhausting, but it was the most magical moment of my life to be able to feel all that. When I was able to hold it and look at it, it was an incredible moment." she shared.

The happy mother of two added that filming the experience is practically the norm in her book, since she had married in front of the cameras six years ago.

When asked if there was anything he did not want to be filmed, Otis replied, "Sex."

In addition to recording and juggling two little ones with Hehner, Otis has also been busy partnering with Align, a probiotic brand that has just launched a baby probiotic for colic relief. Otis said she is grateful to be able to "spread the message to moms who are panicking in the middle of the night."