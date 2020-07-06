& # 39; McDonald Chaplain & # 39;: reverend celebrated in obituary for sharing his faith with fast food customers

Burger, fries and the good word.

A Maryland man who recently passed away at the age of 95 is being celebrated for his love of preaching and McDonald's.

The Rev. James Hodges Jr., a Hagerstown resident, who died on June 16, had been a preacher in several states, his shared obituaries. However, in his last decade, the man was unable to preach and instead began to "write sermons" and speak of God to those who were at McDonald's when he went out to eat.

According to the Herald-Mail, where the Hodges Jr. obituary was published, the man would take his cup of coffee and a chicken sandwich and sit at a table where he would read his mail or discuss the Bible with interested parties, his son said. Bob Hodges.

According to reports, his dedication to God and the frequency of his visits to McDonald's earned him the loving nickname of family members such as "Pastor McMuffin" or "McDonald Chaplain," the obituary shares.

A manager at McDonald & # 39; s in Mercersburg, Pa., Where Hodges Jr. visited most of the time, said he remembered coming with his briefcase and talking to many customers.

"I would be here for hours," said manager Heather Witmer, the Herald-Mail reported.

Fellow preacher Pastor Ken Harris described Hodges Jr. as an incredibly devoted man.

"He loved Jesus probably more than any of us," said Harris, the outlet reported.

