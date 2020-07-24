& # 39; Mulan & # 39 ;, postponed, & # 39; Star Wars & # 39 ;, sequel to & # 39; Avatar & # 39; rejected by Disney as coronavirus pandemic continues

Disney is delaying the release of some of its biggest box office hits, including "Mulan," "Star Wars," and "Avatar," as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rock the world.

"Mulan," the live-action remake of its animated classic, has been postponed indefinitely, the company said Thursday. It had been scheduled to begin reopening in theaters on August 21.

ACT STAR WARS ACTOR JOHN BOYEGA SUGGESTS THAT I HAVE DONE WITH FORCE AT THE INSTAGRAM POST: & # 39; I HAVE MOVED & # 39;

"In recent months, it has become clear that nothing can be done when it comes to how we release movies during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for & # 39; Mulan & # 39; while evaluating how we can bring this film to audiences around the world, "a Disney spokesperson told The Post.

Disney's decision comes just days after Warner Bros. indefinitely postponed the release of its big-budget spy movie, "Tenet," which was slated to hit theaters on August 12.

It is also the latest blow to the film industry, which had been relying on "Mulan" to help it resume business. Earlier on Thursday, AMC delayed its reopening to "mid or late August" due to the fact that there are no new movies to show until then, when "Mulan" was slated to hit big screens.

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN'S TENET PREMIERE DELAYED AGAIN; NO NEW RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED

Disney also confirmed the delay of a treasure trove of big-budget movies, changing some of its biggest movies like the "Avatar" and "Star Wars" franchises until 2022.

Changes to the Disney board include:

"David Copperfield's Personal Story" will carry two weeks to August 28

"Death on the Nile" will now debut two weeks later, on October 23

"The Empty Man" will arrive on December 4

"The French office" is not established

"Antlers" is now dated February 19, 2021

"The Last Duel" will arrive on October 15, 2021, after a limited release on Christmas Day 2020 and a larger release in 2021.

An untitled Disney Live Action movie will take the place of "Avatar 2" on December 16, 2021.

Looking to 2022, the House of the Mouse said it now expects "Avatar 2", which was scheduled for December 17, 2021, to hit theaters on December 16, 2022. "Avatar 3" will move from December 22 from 2021 to December 20, 2024. "Avatar 4" ships from December 19, 2025 to December 18, 2026, and "Avatar 5" will move from December 17, 2027 to December 12, 2028.

CHRIS EVANS, RYAN GOSLING LAND NETFLIX WORKS ON $ 20M SPY THRILLER

The untitled "Star Wars" movie, which was expected to be released on December 16, 2022, will now move to December 22, 2023. The other two unedited "Star Wars" movies will now hit theaters on 19 December 2025. and December 17, 2027.