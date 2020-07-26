& # 39; Nightmare on Elm Street & # 39; star, John Saxon, dies at 83

John Saxon, known for playing Lieutenant Thompson in "A Nightmare on Elm Street," died at 83.

Saxon's wife confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she died in Tennessee of pneumonia.

Saxon, an Italian-American, won a Golden Globe in 1958 as New Star of the Year, a category now defunct, after starring in "This Happy Feeling."

His portrayal of the Mexican bandit in "The Appaloosa" earned him another nomination.

Saxon was also known for his recurring roles in "Falcon Crest" and "Dynasty," as well as the third film in the "Elm Street" franchise. He played a remake of himself in "Wes Craven's New Nightmare."

The star also worked with Bruce Lee on the movie "Enter the Dragon" and told the Los Angeles Times that the martial arts master took him "seriously."

"I would tell him that I would rather do it this way, and he would say, 'OK, try it that way,'" Saxon recalled.

The actor played in front of some of the greatest Hollywood legends, such as Clint Eastwood, Sandra Dee and Debbie Reynolds.

He married three times, once with screenwriter Mary Ann Murphy, then with actress Elizabeth Saxon before marrying Gloria Martel, an esthetician, in 2008.

He is also survived by his son, Antonio, and his sister, Delores, according to THR.