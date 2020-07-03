& # 39; No signs & # 39; of racism in Mike Gundy's soccer program

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma state athletics director said Thursday night that an internal review found "no signs or indications of racism" in coach Mike Gundy's soccer program after several players expressed concern.

"We have spent the past two weeks reviewing our program and talking to current and past players," AD Mike Holder said in a statement posted online. “Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to spend more time building stronger relationships with his student athletes. However, our review has found no signs or indications of racism. "

Two weeks ago, star running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel, One America News Network. Hubbard, who is black, suggested that he could boycott the show; OANN has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hubbard's tweet drew support from past and present Oklahoma State players. The school president and Holder issued statements of support for the black athletes, condemning the callous behavior and expressing concern over the responses to the tweet without directly calling Gundy.

Gundy, who is white, apologized and appeared with Hubbard in a video.

“Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as members of the team. They helped me see through their eyes how the shirt affected their hearts, ”said Gundy. Once I knew how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was upset and knew it was completely unacceptable to me. I want to apologize to all of our team members, former players, and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused in the past two days. Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me. "

Gundy also apologized in April after a media session in which he called the coronavirus the "Chinese virus." Last week, the school announced a new diversity council that will include students, athletes, and alumni.

"After meeting Coach Gundy, I am sure he listened to his student athletes," Holder said Thursday. "I think he is genuine in his commitment to strengthen relationships with his players. I think this is a victory for everyone. I look forward to seeing the impact this will have on our team. "

In Iowa, more than three dozen former players, most of them black, have alleged racial bias within the program led by coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa has hired a law firm to conduct a review. Backed by his athletic director, Ferentz has also promised to listen to his former players.