& # 39; Nobody liked me & # 39;: Trump reflects on the popularity pandemic of Fauci and Birx







But he said Fauci's broad respect should be transferred to the Trump administration, for whom Fauci works.

"I get along very well with him and I agree with a lot of what he said," Trump insisted.

"It's interesting: It has a very good approval rating. And I like that, it's good," he continued. "Because remember: he's working for this administration. He's working with us. We could have gotten other people. We could have gotten someone else. It didn't have to be Dr. Fauci. He's working with our administration. And for the most part we've done what he and others, and Dr. Birx and others, have recommended. "

Trump continued: "And it has this high approval rating. So why don't I have a high approval rating for the virus and the administration for the virus? We should have it very high." "So it's funny," said Trump, "a man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx too, very well thought out, and yet they are very well thought out, but nobody liked me " "It can only be my personality, that's all," he said. In a series of tweets Monday night, Trump retweeted false claims, including one that suggested hydroxychloroquine was a cure for the coronavirus and a tweet that called Fauci "fraud." Twitter took action Tuesday and removed several tweets that were also retweeted by Donald Trump Jr., his son, and restricted the young Trump's account. The Food and Drug Administration has revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19, saying that they do not meet "the legal criteria" for emergency use authorization, as it is unlikely that are effective in treating the virus based on the latest scientific evidence. Although Trump has maintained that he has a good relationship with Fauci, he has often tried to minimize the doctor's warnings against reopening the country too quickly. The president called Fauci "a bit alarming" and the White House has pushed Fauci's comments early in the pandemic in an attempt to discredit him.

CNN's Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.