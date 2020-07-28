& # 39; Nobody liked me & # 39;: Trump reflects on the popularity pandemic of Fauci and Birx

But he said Fauci's broad respect should be transferred to the Trump administration, for whom Fauci works.
"I get along very well with him and I agree with a lot of what he said," Trump insisted.
"It's interesting: It has a very good approval rating. And I like that, it's good," he continued. "Because remember: he's working for this administration. He's working with us. We could have gotten other people. We could have gotten someone else. It didn't have to be Dr. Fauci. He's working with our administration. And for the most part we've done what he and others, and Dr. Birx and others, have recommended. "
Trump continued: "And it has this high approval rating. So why don't I have a high approval rating for the virus and the administration for the virus? We should have it very high."
"So it's funny," said Trump, "a man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx too, very well thought out, and yet they are very well thought out, but nobody liked me "
"It can only be my personality, that's all," he said.
