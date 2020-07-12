& # 39; One Love & # 39; Bob Marley's reimagined in support of UNICEF's Covid-19 efforts

According to a UNICEF press release, members of Bob Marley's family will reimagine the late singer's iconic anthem "One Love" to support UNICEF's work "to reimagine a fairer and fairer world for the children whose lives have been damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. "
"More than forty years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love at a time when there was a lot of trouble in the world," his daughter Cedella Marley said in a statement. "Even at a time when we cannot come together, his message is still true today, we can overcome this global crisis if we come together through love and heart."
The reggae song was originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers.
"One Love / People Get Ready" has become an iconic song and the reinvented version will feature members of the Marley family, musicians from all corners of the world, artists from conflict zones around the world, and children living in communities. vulnerable.
UNICEF launched Reimagine, which is an urgent appeal to governments, the public, donors and the private sector to support the organization's efforts to respond, recover and reimagine a world currently facing the Covid-19 crisis.
The new song is intended to help UNICEF respond to immediate needs by providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective gear and life-saving information for children and families, as well as support for short-term recovery efforts. .
"One Love speaks directly to a key truth about this pandemic: Our best hope for defeating COVID-19 and reimagining a more egalitarian and less discriminatory world for children is through solidarity and global cooperation," he said in a statement. Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF. a declaration. "We are delighted that the Marley family along with Pandora have lent their generous support, creativity and love to help the most vulnerable children."
TikTok social media service will host a special event and public challenge for fans the moment the song is released to help promote it.