& # 39; One Love & # 39; Bob Marley's reimagined in support of UNICEF's Covid-19 efforts

According to a UNICEF press release, members of Bob Marley's family will reimagine the late singer's iconic anthem "One Love" to support UNICEF's work "to reimagine a fairer and fairer world for the children whose lives have been damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. "

"More than forty years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love at a time when there was a lot of trouble in the world," his daughter Cedella Marley said in a statement. "Even at a time when we cannot come together, his message is still true today, we can overcome this global crisis if we come together through love and heart."

The reggae song was originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

"One Love / People Get Ready" has become an iconic song and the reinvented version will feature members of the Marley family, musicians from all corners of the world, artists from conflict zones around the world, and children living in communities. vulnerable.