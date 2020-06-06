& # 39; Operation Warp Speed ​​& # 39; is fueling vaccine fears, two top vaccine experts worry

The approach itself is not unreasonable, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine. But the way he's communicating is scaring people, he told CNN.

"The way the message of Operation Warp Speed ​​gets out creates a lot of chaos and confusion. And it's enabling the anti-vaccine movement," Hotez said.

A source from the White House coronavirus task force told CNN earlier this week that the Trump Administration's Warp Speed ​​program had chosen five companies most likely to produce a Covid-19 vaccine, which was cut of 14 last month when "Operation Warp Speed" launched.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says he expects as many as 100,000 doses of a vaccine, manufactured by the modern biotechnology company, to be available by the end of the year, ready to be implemented if proven. It works safely to protect people against coronavirus infection in ongoing clinical trials.

He has said that one of the candidates could be ready as early as January. That is a very fast schedule, since vaccines usually take years to produce.

"We believe we are going to have a vaccine in the near future, and if we do, we are really going to be a big step forward," Trump said. he said last month.

"The way they send it in is a little scary because they make sure to tell how fast it's being done," said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Center for Vaccine Education and professor of pediatrics at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "It makes people think there are steps that are skipped."

Hotez and Offit should know that. Both have spent years fighting an organized effort against vaccination and trying to educate people who have doubts and fears about vaccines. Both have written books on vaccine safety. Hotez wrote "Vaccines Didn't Cause Rachel's Autism," about her daughter, and Offit has written several books, including "Deadly Choices: How the Vaccine Movement Threatens All of Us."

"What is the anti-vaccine lobby alleging?" Hotez asked. "They say we rush the vaccines, that we don't test them properly for safety, and that there is this conspiratorial relationship between Big Pharma and the government."

And then vaccine manufacturers send out press releases announcing incremental successes. Last month, Moderna, the US biotech company. USA Strongly promoted by the White House and the National Institutes of Health, it announced promising early results, which raised its share price by 30%. At the same time, two senior executives sold shares worth $ 30 million.

Lorence Kim, chief financial officer of Moderna, exercised 241,000 options for $ 3 million, according to the filings. He then immediately sold them for $ 19.8 million, creating a profit of $ 16.8 million.

The next day, Tal Zaks, Moderna's medical director, spent $ 1.5 million to exercise options. He immediately sold the shares for $ 9.77 million, generating a profit of $ 8.2 million.

Everything was legal, but it looked bad, Hotez said.

"They are shooting themselves in the foot," he said.

On Thursday, the director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, said he feared the skepticism of the vaccine it would make people not want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also said the message would be important.

Offit worries that companies and the federal government may be tempted to skip security steps in the rush to protect people from the coronavirus. That wouldn't make vaccine skeptics correct, but it could be dangerous and further erode credibility.

"There is a president who said hydroxychloroquine was going to work. He said, 'I heard really good things about it and how it could hurt,'" Offit said. "None of that was correct. First, it didn't work, and second, it did hurt. He has cardiac toxicity."

Offit worries that something more damaging can happen with a vaccine. Currently, the federal government is helping to develop vaccines and medications to fight coronavirus.

"Do I think this administration has the ability to disrupt the process?" Offit asked. "Yes."

So far, Offit doesn't see anything gone wrong with any of the vaccines in development. He sees no indication that security is being compromised.

But it's clear to him why the administration would choose five vaccines to target.

"It is because they are the fastest to do," said Offit. They all use biotechnology approaches to make vaccines using genetic sequences, as opposed to the tried and true but slow approach of using a whole virus that has been weakened or killed.

"As long as the Phase 3 trials are conducted and respected, I think the speed we are witnessing will be fine," Offit said. But phase 3 trials, one of which will be conducted on 30,000 volunteers later this year, must be carried out to the end to ensure any rare vaccine side effects are visible.

"That is the part that cannot be omitted," said Offit.