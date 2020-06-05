& # 39; Orgy of Violence & # 39 ;: Ami Horowitz speaks to Minneapolis protesters who support police looting and deaths

Documentalist Ami Horowitz embedded himself in the Minneapolis The protests turned into riots and said most of the protesters he spoke to supported an "orgy of violence," which included "killing police."

Horowitz, who previously covered police protests in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, spoke to "peaceful protesters" Sunday night in the city where George Floyd died while in police custody on Memorial Day. He found that, while acting peacefully, they supported the looting and violence that started there and continued in other cities.

"What I saw was really shocking," Horowitz told Fox News. "It was a really burning city and full of total chaos. Anarchy reigned in the streets, and policemen were seen chasing errant bandits all over the city."

the "One me" The filmmaker who previously produced "Ami on the Streets" segments for the Fox News Channel about Black Lives Matter and other subjects said he wanted to get to the truth about the protesters.

"There is a media narrative that tries to divorce violence and protesters and what I really found is that they are two sides of the same coin," Horowitz explained. "It is not that the protesters engaged in violence, but that the protesters agreed that violence was a necessary means to an end. Their perverted version of justice."

He said that the mainstream media in their coverage of the protests and riots never asked the right questions because they were afraid to listen to their answers.

"We are attacking big companies known as Apple, Boost … Target, Walmart, Best Buy, all of that, Gucci … Whatever you like, you better close the doors!" A protester tells him in the video. This protester calls the looting "money from slavery … So when we get it back or we burn it, yes. We are getting back what's ours. Aren't you going to give it up? Okay, you won't have it anymore."

Another added: "If someone is a thief, it is the United States."

The filmmaker asked if they supported the violence and wanted the stores to be set on fire.

"If they didn't kill a black man, their stores wouldn't burn," said one.

"Sometimes we have to act. It sucks that all of this happens, that all small businesses burn, but without that, where would we be?" A protester tells him. "The FBI came here in three days because we are causing riots, because we are destroying."

Another says: "This country was built on violence and when people have had enough of the violence that you have against us, and we give it back to everyone, they want to get angry."

When Horowitz asks if the United States should pay the police, a protester responds, "I think we should kill them."

"I want to be very clear," said Horowitz. "I support their right to protest. My point is not to say that they shouldn't have been there. My point is to say that those particular protesters support the violence that is taking place across the country. That vision gives anarchist protesters the air to breathe – to keep that fire burning. "

While Horowitz was packing for the night, he saw a man defending his home from being looted and burned. Another man took a thick stick and started attacking him and throwing rocks at him: "It seemed to me that if he continued, he would have killed this guy."

Horowitz said he went up to the man with the stick and yelled at him. Fortunately, he left. "

Horowitz and his crew witnessed at least five cars burned by rioters and three stores looted after stones were thrown out the windows. "I saw a lot of violence just driving on the streets," he said.

He also saw a group of Native Americans gather before the curfew to protect Native American-owned stores after a number was looted and burned the night before.

"This occurs at the back of the coronavirus when they were just doing it, on the verge of losing their business," he said. "It was really sad. It was heartbreaking."

Horowitz also witnessed food bank workers trying to protect stocks.

"It is hard to overstate the jarring nature of watching an American city burn," he said. "It is something I wish I would never see or happen. It is something I would expect to see in Venezuela or Africa, but I do not expect to see in Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles or any other city."

"I have witnessed it twice and I am much more concerned with this country than I used to be."

Horowitz previously filmed an exhibition on the inability of the United Nations to fulfill its stated purpose and the founding ideals of a more peaceful world. Other video led to an executive order from President Trump. He recorded a Middle East conference jointly organized by Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill, which was largely paid for by the government. During the event, a rapper performed an antisemitic song. The Department of Education issued a lawsuit against the universities and Trump signed an order against anti-Semitism on university campuses.

In 2016, Horowitz filmed a short video amid the Black Lives Matter movement asking predominantly black and Hispanic residents of Harlem, New York, if the lives of police officers also matter. He also asked gentrified white people in Brooklyn if the violence was justified.

And in December 2016, he investigated an influx of refugees into Sweden, telling "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that according to the country's statistics, murder increased between 2012 and 2016 by "almost 70 percent" and rape increased similarly between 2007 and 2015. Trump He mentioned it at a Florida event in 2017.

Horowitz said that he and his crew were threatened at least twice in Minneapolis.

"My biggest conclusion is the media malpractice on how these protests are reported as having nothing to do with violence," he said. "The reality is different in that protesters justify violence, lawlessness and anger."

Horowitz maintains: "The thesis of the protests is that our country is fundamentally racist and that our police departments are fundamentally racist, but the data does not support that thesis."

After two nights of witnessing riots, he said he thought both the police and the national guard were acting with incredible restraint.

"You could argue too much restraint. They were trying to be as understanding as possible," Horowitz said. "It was probably an over-correction of the criticism they were receiving before … Protesters were urging them to attack the crowd, but both the police and the national guard did not bite the hook."

"These crowds and protests are trying to distinguish that our country is fundamentally racist. It seems so offensive to me that they would have that point of view," he said. "The truth is, they are simply wrong and the data does not support their argument."