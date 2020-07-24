& # 39; Paw Patrol & # 39; denies it was canceled after White House press secretary made reference to cartoon

Nickelodeon hit the childish cartoon "Paw Patrol" that he denied was canceled after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that would be how he condemned the impact of the so-called cancellation culture.

"There is no need to worry. The Dog Patrol is not canceled," the program tweeted Friday.

Earlier in the day, during a press conference, McEnany said Trump is "horrified to cancel the culture, and cancel the culture specifically when it comes to the police."

"We saw a few weeks ago & # 39; Paw Patrol & # 39 ;, a cartoon show about police was canceled, the program & # 39; Cops & # 39 ;, was canceled & # 39; Live PD & # 39 ;, Lego stopped the sales of its Lego City Police Station, it is really unfortunate, ”the press secretary continued.

However, the Paramount Network canceled the long-running television series "Cops" and the A&E Network stopped producing "Live P.D." Lego stopped marketing its sets of "LEGO City Police Station" and "Highway Police Arrest".

A&E has lost half of its viewers since launching "Live P.D."

"Paw Patrol" includes a Dalmatian firefighter; Rubble, a bulldog construction worker; and Chase, a German shepherd who is also a police officer. While the cartoon was not canceled, a New York Times writer called the show to rethink its character as a police dog.

The piece sparked rampant reactions on social media over the writer's outrage at the cartoon depiction of police dogs.

As protests against racist police violence enter their third week, charges are also mounting against fictitious police officers. Even big-hearted cartoon police dogs, or perhaps especially big-hearted cartoon police dogs, are on notice, ”wrote Amanda Hess.

"The effort to publicize police brutality also means banishing the good police archetype, which reigns on both television and viral video of the protests," he continued. "The" Dog Patrol "seems quite harmless, and that's the point: the movement is based on understanding that the police do a lot of damage."

INDIVIDUAL REPORTS TOWARDS THE NICKELODEON SPARKS & # 39; PAW PATROL & # 39;

At the height of protests following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, "Paw Patrol" posted a message on Twitter calling for "black voices" to be heard.

Other Twitter users, however, were not satisfied.

"Euthanize the police dog," said one user. Others wrote "Disburse Paw Patrol" and "All Dogs Go to Heaven Except Traitors to the Class in Paw Patrol".

"How much will Paw Patrol donate to rescue funds?" another user asked.

For others, however, that there was outrage towards "Paw Patrol" alarms sounded on social networks.

"I give up. The game is over, man. The game is over. The last one turns off the lights. We have gone to pictures," The Hill journalist Joe Concha reacted with references to the 80s classics "Aliens" and "Spaceballs "

"The mob's fury is coming from PAT PATROL," said Dana Loesch, a former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association.

"Sorry, I refuse to believe this is the New York Times, and not The Onion," Fourth Watch media critic Steve Krakauer tweeted.