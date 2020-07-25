& # 39; PAW Patrol & # 39; refutes the cancellation claim of the White House press secretary

"PAW Patrol" wants you to know that it is not in the doghouse.

The cartoon of children affected by rescue dogs protecting their neighborhood clarified on Friday that it had, in fact, not been canceled after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed she was another victim of the " culture of "liberal cancellation.

"No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled." Nickelodeon Jr. show tweeted from your official account.

McEnany earlier in the day brought the show as an example of the Democrats' overreach in their criticism of the police in light of the murder of George Floyd.

"[President Trump] is also appalled at canceling the culture and canceling the culture specifically when it comes to the cops," McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

"We saw" PAW Patrol "a few weeks ago, a police cartoon show was canceled;" Police "show was canceled;" Live PD "was canceled; LEGO stopped sales of its LEGO police station."

"It is really unfortunate," he added.

The Dog Patrol was under the spotlight in early June when tweeted on "Blackout Tuesday" he would refrain from posting content to amplify black voices.

Many social media users seemed to prank Chase, the police officer for the show's cartoon German shepherd.

DEFUND CHASE, a user wrote in response to the message

But the PAW Patrol episodes are still on television: The show will occupy a two-hour morning block on Nickelodeon this Sunday.

The deadline reported earlier this year that the show had been renewed in February for another season. The cubs are also slated to make their big-screen debut next year with "PAW Patrol: The Movie."