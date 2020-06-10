& # 39; People go to protests to be heard & # 39 ;: reflections on the 60s and today

In 1972, when Moore was in high school, the mysterious death of a well-known black football player at a local police station further increased mistrust among black Lancaster residents.

For Moore, then, that decades-old motto is true: The personal is political. His work has ranged from organizing local civil rights marches in the 1980s to taking on the role of South Carolina's political director for Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign.

I recently spoke with Moore to situate the current grief and fury over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in a broader history of race and racism in the United States.

The following conversation has been lightly edited for its length and clarity.

Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud ArberyGeorge Floyd: The Threat of White Vigilance and Police Violence hovers over black americans. Has any moment in your life clarified this antagonistic relationship?

What happened to Floyd has been happening over and over for decades. For example, when I was in high school, there was a man named Jim Duncan from Lancaster, South Carolina. He was a soccer player at Barr Street High School, which was a black school, and he eventually played for the Baltimore Colts and New Orleans Saints. He died in 1972. He was 26 years old. Police officers said he died of suicide. But many of Lancaster's black residents did not believe the report, suspecting that the police killed him.

(As a 1972 New York Times headline He describes it: "Jim Duncan, 1946-1972: The case is closed, but the mystery remains." The story sheds light on how, despite the coroner's announcement that Duncan "died from a 38-caliber self-inflicted gunshot wound," black residents thought otherwise.)

When I fast forward to the present, I see how police brutality has been part of my life as a black man. Growing up in the 1960s, I was 12 years old when the 1968 riots occurred, and I was moved to see figures like Stokely Carmichael and John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr.

Over time, how have these personal experiences been translated into political engagement?

I have been involved in protests since the late 1980s. For example, in 1989 in Winnsboro, just north of Columbia, an officer shot and killed a 25-year-old black man named Samuel Owens, who was autistic, after his Parents will call the police for help after a dispute.

(According to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, a flyer of the time said: "Since these police officers were aware of Sam's mental problems and his history of violence, we believe that the police acted irresponsibly and should be held accountable for his death."

I was helping lead Rainbow / PUSH (civil rights organization) here for the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and we organized a march on Owen's behalf. Some 600 people participated.

What have the recent Black Lives Matter protests been like in South Carolina? What has been your reaction to them?

They have been inspiring. There were protests in Greenville and Columbia that had a great turnout. It made me feel good to see people speak out against the problems around them.

I want to make it clear that the protests are not "looting". People do not go to protests with the intention of breaking windows. People go to protests to be heard, to support a particular cause. I have been involved in marches, and have never expected to fight someone.

I've noticed that the crowds seem more diverse now than in the past: It's not just black Americans who are doing the work of fighting racism. In a way, the Black Lives Matter crowds have always been diverse, but this time they still feel different.

Personally, I think it is significant that "Black Lives Matter" is the rallying cry of the protests. I have always been concerned about police brutality and became involved in the movement after George Zimmerman was acquitted in 2013 for the murder of Trayvon Martin, and after Michael Brown was killed the following year, in 2014.

I was particularly horrified by what happened to Brown. The facts themselves are shocking: A young man who had just graduated from high school was in his own community and was shot six times by a police officer. And her body was left on the street for hours. That reminded me of how inhumanly this country treats blacks.

It's a fight.But with the recent protests, at least it seems like we're fighting ahead.

Speaking of direction, what do you think about progress? Have things improved? I often fall into a kind of pessimism: On the one hand, it is inspiring to see the signs of change, worldwide, that have emerged from the past two weeks of protest. On the other hand, I think it is difficult to be a black person in the United States and not be well aware of a story that tells you exactly what your fellow citizens are willing to sacrifice for your own comfort and status.

To a certain extent, things have improved: Civil rights protesters in Birmingham, Alabama were attacked by dogs and put fire hoses on them. We don't see that today, although we have seen police brutalize protesters in other ways.

But I also want people to pay attention to the obstacles black people face, even when the problem does not imply that someone is killed on the street: inequality in the criminal justice system, in the health system, in the education system. Someone on television the other night talked about the "challenges" of the police. But it's not that challenging: treat me the same way you treat whites.

How do we maintain momentum of what is happening now?

I think it is important not to lose focus. Protesters face rampant state violence. For organizers on the ground, it is important to backtrack every time people start talking about "a few bad apples", or every time people start using the rhetoric of "law and order" without acknowledging the danger of same.

Journalists also have a responsibility. It is easy for them, as it is for everyone, to see things only from their perspective. But in doing so, they can create imprecise coverage and a situation in which they do not tell the full story, in which they do not include the voices of black and brown victims of police brutality. If your job is to tell the truth, now is the time to step up.